I wasn’t really planning to do Blaugust this year, what with barely making a post a week these days, but I think maybe in honor of it’s creator Belghast, I will at least throw my hat in the ring.

I am making no real commitment to any number of posts mind you. Though I did, maybe 31 days for the previous two years I participated. Once on [Blogging Intensifies] and once on Lameazoid. Because BI is gone though all those posts are here on this blog now.

There is a whole mess of information and a sign up form over on Contains Moderate Peril which has sort of taken up running things since Bel