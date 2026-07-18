It looks like my work trips to St Louis are going to continue for the foreseeable future, so I guess I’ll need to work out some sort of fun routine there. Maybe see if there are any good music or collectible shops int he area down there for when I am down that way. Otherwise it’s been a pretty standard issue week. Nothing much special happening, just the usual nonsense.

Music

Last Sunday was another MCCD Free concert. This one was Broken Brogue, an Irish group doing Irish music. Well, probably Irish. The lead guy said he was Irish and had recently become a US Citizen, the drummer kind of looked Irish, the Fiddler, she was off on vacation, and the flutist was a local college professor, but he could be Irish. Whatever the case, they were very good. One of the best shows I have watched there, maybe second best, I still really liked Devon C. Williams last year. They had good stage banter as well.

Weekly Notes:

Top Artists

The Weeknd — 17 scrobbles Dua Lipa — 13 scrobbles Hayley Williams — 9 scrobbles Aurora — 4 scrobbles Nirvana — 3 scrobbles

Top Tracks

Messin’ Me Up (feat. EVAN GIIA) by What So Not — 2 scrobbles Good Girls Explicit by CHVRCHES — 2 scrobbles Gameboy by Lily J Evans — 1 scrobbles Change Shapes by Lauren Mayberry — 1 scrobbles Starvation by Aurora — 1 scrobbles

Top Albums

Dawn FM by The Weeknd — 17 scrobbles Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa — 13 scrobbles Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party by Hayley Williams — 9 scrobbles Bon Voyage by FLIPPENDO ! — 3 scrobbles Bad Ideas by Tessa Violet — 2 scrobbles

Garden

I just w anted to throw out that the garden feels like its doing better this year, despite the heat. I have not gotten much from it besides a bunch of Basil leaves, but I am starting to see things actually coming in. We ended up with a lot of tomato plants, I bought a few, my wife bought some from another plant sale, plus she got some for her mom that never made it there.

So we got a ton of tomatoes, in theory. Maybe I can make salsa again like we did like, 10 years ago.

Most of the actual seeds seem to be a washout. The green onions and chives never came in at all. The broccoli grew into… something, not broccoli. My carrots have nice leafy bushels but don’t seem to be actually growing carrots. I may try planting seeds anew, and I got some lettuce to add to that mix.

Toys

Last weekend we all went out doing various house errands and one of those activities was going to this local vendor booths store that is closing (because the landlord won’t fix the building). One booth had a few Transformers, though the only one I really had any interest in for the price (the prices were not super terrible) was this Earthspark Shockwave. At least I think it was Earthspark. I dig Shockwave though and it was cheap. After some investigation it seems he is missing a piece, which is a little disappointing.

Video Games

I have started branching out again, yay. I’ve been playing through Mice Tea, which is a goofy visual novel about tea that turns people into things. It does have NSFW themes, for anyone looking into it, so be aware. I am still working down one of the two main split paths.

I also figured I should actually play some of the random mobile games I have installed. So I played some of The Oroborous King. Its like, chess, but there are a bunch of special and new pieces. Its… ok, I have long since realized I don’t really have the patience for Chess though. You don’t play with a full chess set though, just a limited subset, so its more like, a turn based RPG where you play with Chess-like pieces on a Chess-like board.

TV

I watched through essentially the first arc for Season 2 of the new Ranma 1/2. That feels like a mouthful of qualifiers. The arc where Ranma is afraid of cats and then he gets stuck as a girl because Cologne curses him. Its been a bit since I watched the first season (or consumed any other Ranma media) but I don’t remember Girl Ranma being such a Chaos Gremlin.

There is also a lot more… nipple-less nudity than the first season. I don’t really care but I remember the first season seemed to mostly cut things so there was no actual bare tops. But Girl Ranma is bare chested in a lot of these first few episodes. Its only Ranma, Shampoo is nude in one scene but her hair covers her breasts. None of it is sexual, and like I said, I don’t care, I was just surprised considering the first season seemed like it was avoiding it.

We also watched Spider-Noir, which is I enjoyed. At first Nic Cage felt a little too old for a hero character, he does work pretty well as a Noir Detective, and being old and washed up is, kind of part of the point. And he wears a mask for most of the action anyway. One thing I have noticed is how they sort of, recreated some previous Spider-man shots at times, particularly during the opening bit where he is swinging around and later in the first episode he falls off a building, which really felt like the “What’s Up Danger” moment from Spider-verse. Its a neat touch. I also enjoy Brendan Gleeson doing his best to not come off as a Kingpin knockoff. Though they are basically the same general mob boss character archetype. There are also a fair number of “clever dialog moments.”

It was good overall though. A neat twist and change of pace on the super hero genre. Plus they didn’t do the stupid thing Disney always does and neuter the hero for 99% of the show. Almost every Disney show feels like, big opening scene in episode 1, hero gets injured/must hide, seven episodes of the hero doing non hero things, new costume and the hero actually has a hero moment in the last episode.

Spider-Noir does not do that. I think there was at least one The Spider moment in every episode.

I want to mention one I think I missed from a few weeks ago was Sheep Detectives. I noticed Project Hail Mary was on Amazon Prime and went to watch it, but then Sheep Detectives came across the carousel and it seemed like a better offer. I still have not gone back for Project Hail Mary. Anyway, it was good, cute, very British. I felt the who dunnit was pretty obvious though early on, almost as soon as the character was mentioned, including who it was.

Weekly Random Links