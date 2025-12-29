I’ve decided it’s worth adding a post about AI use on this blog, because it’s a bit of a controversial topic to say the least.



For the most part, I do not use AI, nor do I really care for AI. But I do use it, and when I do, especially for any content, I make it clear. I also use it, pretty much exclusively for code, or occasionally if I am talking about AI, to provide examples, related to AI.

I make it clear when talking about AI Code created projects.

I also very rarely use it to create small graphics. At the time of this page creation, this means like, one post thumbnail and some sidebar banners.

i do not, and will not, ever, use AI to create post content and text. That defeats the entire point of blogging. I will throw out, because I’ll never remember to update this, I MIGHT do it, like once, as a parody/joke, and it would be super clear if I had. But probably not.

