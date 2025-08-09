Misc Galleries 2024 Decatur Downtown Postcard Signs Full Solar Eclipse, Anderson, IN (2024) 2023 Decatur Downtown Postcard Signs Birth Place of Captain Kirk, Riverside Iowa Full Solar Eclipse, Carbondale, IL (2017) Casey Illinois World’s Largest Displays (2016) Chicago Skyline (12/2015) Chicago Illinois Millennium Park Chicago City and Sears Tower Observation Deck 2001 – LLCC Solar Car (Prominence II) + Hydrogen Fuel Cell 2001 American Solar Challenge LLCC Stop 2000 Formula Sun Grand Prix – Topeka, KS Photo Snaps Concert Photos Pygmalion Festival – Rose Bowl Tavern, Urbana, IL Alanis Morissette feat Tenille Townes @ IL State Fair Grandstand, Springfield, IL Aurora with Sub Urban at The Riviera, Chicago, IL CHVRCHES feat Donna Missal @ The Pageant Sigrid feat Rafaella @ The Ready Room Lee Brice @ Prairie Capitol Convention Center, Springfield, IL Tracy Lawrence @ Mattoon, IL Park Toby Keith & Kip Moore @ Illinois State Fair (2013) Final Fantasy Distant Worlds, Chicago Illinois