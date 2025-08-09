Posted inWeekly Wrap Up
Weekly Wrap Up (2025.08.09)
I start writing this a bit early as I do, half asleep after working a partial night shift at work. Weee…. Lets talk Blaugust progress. I have somehow made it through a week. I am not sure I will make it a month, half this week were kind of filler posts because I split one big write up up into three posts. Is that cheating? Maybe? There are not really any rules. I actually have a big giant folder of memes and screen caps and random images to "inspire writing" and every time I open that folder, I just kind…