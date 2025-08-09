Weekly Wrap Up (2025.08.09)
Weekly Wrap Up (2025.08.09)

I start writing this a bit early as I do, half asleep after working a partial night shift at work. Weee…. Lets talk Blaugust progress. I have somehow made it through a week. I am not sure I will make it a month, half this week were kind of filler posts because I split one big write up up into three posts. Is that cheating? Maybe? There are not really any rules. I actually have a big giant folder of memes and screen caps and random images to "inspire writing" and every time I open that folder, I just kind…
Ranma 1/2 (2024 Remake)
Ranma 1/2 (2024 Remake)

Netflix has recently done a remake of the classic Rumiko Takahashi series, Ranma 1/2. It feels a bit weird since there is a perfectly good existing Anime series already out there, though its from the early 90s era of anime. I believe this new series though has the selling point of being more accurate to the original 80s Manga. Its been so long since I watched the original, or read the manga, that I can't really vouch for how much more accurate it is. I can say, this new series, is quite good. The animation is really smooth, and a…
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman Returns (2006)

This one is a bit of an honorable mention here. Its a pseudo sequel to Superman I and II. It ignores III and IV and Supergirl. We go back to Lex Luther, and a bit less camp and comedy, though not quite as grim-dark as the later Justice League DC world. We also get a different Superman, since Reeve has passed away at this point with Brandon Routh. Funny enough, I know him mostly for his later role as another DC hero, The Atom. He does feel like he fits the bill of "Boy Scout Superman" pretty well though. Total…
Supergirl (1984)
Supergirl (1984)

With the success, I suppose, of the first three films, we got a spin off film with Supergirl, Superman's cousin. I like the idea of this one for the most part, but the overall execution is very sloppy and feels like it's trying to go in 3 or 4 different directions all at once, none of them very well. The film opens with her existing in some sort of, lab? I guess? It doesn't seem to be Krypton, which was of course, destroyed. There is a big of an accident and the power source for the place gets lost out…
Superman (Donnerverse)
Superman (Donnerverse)

In light of the new Superman movie, I decided to go back and become better acquainted with some Superman movies. Starting with the classic Christopher Reeve films, Superman. The first of a series of 5 movies, though the last does not star Christopher Reeve due to his tragic horse riding accident that left him paralyzed. In watching these, its become really apparent that I had only ever really seen the first two films, at least that I remember at anything about. Probably for good reason, since they also get worse as they go along. They also seem to be the…