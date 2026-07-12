Another weekend, another special Droid Event. The people pushing these are learning a bit I think because they ran the last event for R2-D2 for two weekends. This event for C-3PO is running for 24 hours straight. The main complaint with these events has been the times. They last one weekend (well, maybe two now), and sometimes its random 2 hour blocks, or random 4 hour blocks, basically, you have to be available during a limited time. Which isn’t always an option if you work or have kids or whatever.

One other annoyance here, they can’t rerun old events. The devs have stated as such. Because of memory limits in how Fortnite works, they have to delete the old events for new ones. Ouch. I have done them all so far, but like, for the first BB-8 event, I didn’t know there was a skin to unlock, so I just, quit after getting BB-8. Partly because well, it ran for like an hour, and I was busy that day.

Unfortunately, the C-3PO event was a little broken. Neat in concept, but literally broken in execution.

The new limited mini game is basically a fishing game where you fish droid parts and scrap out of a Sarlaac pit. Sometimes its scrap which you need to accumulate for the base skin and Nova Crystals, sometimes its one of 7 C-3PO parts, sometimes its droid blue prints. Thankfully, you can sell the prints in the special zone. The travel mechanic uses the X-Wing like before, but now you travel by simply standing next to it for 5 seconds. This allows you to bring the blue prints home and craft them.

Not that most of the blueprints are useful, especially if you are at rebirth 13 or so and above.

It was supposed to be a skill based game, standard sort of mechanic, bouncing arrow, hit the button to stop it with increasing speed and smaller targets for better prizes going up the droid quality scale, including the new Galactic tier. I have no idea if you could actually get Galactic prints, I think not. The prints seemed to be unrelated to the color tier you were on.

The devs said they had it built, and it worked great. However, apparently when they tried it in multiplayer, which this is, like a day before, they discovered, this mechanism does not work in multiplayer environments. Its some sort of Unreal Engine problem.

So they scrambled and its literally just RNG now. You start the arrow, it lands randomly. Which kind of sucks the fun from what could have been a fun little mini mode. It makes it much slower too since failure is random and failure means getting knocked off the platform by the Sarlaac and having to kill the tentacle to get back to it. And also because you often end up with gold scrap that would have easily been Beskar or Galactic for a skilled player. The gold scrap being worth less towards progress.

This is the same bug apparently.

https://forums.unrealengine.com/t/skilled-interaction-device-events-accumulate-internally-causing-severe-lag-after-repeated-use/2659154

Still, it does not take terribly long, even with the RNG. I finished earning C-3PO and the base paint in about an hour. I brought up a show on Netflix (Ranma 1/2 Season 2) and went through three 20 minute episodes just watching that while casting the crane and gathering scrap. The goal was 3000, with piles with 10-50, but there may be changes to make up for the tedious RNG nature.

C-3PO himself is a standard Iconic worker droid. Bonus chips, and his perk is double credits when selling droids. The perk alone is not super useful, you get to a point where credits are kind of easy to get. Plus droids sell for like half the print cost, so with double its at best a wash. They also don’t sell for a lot, selling droids is absolutely not a primary credit maker. Even free ones from missions, because the ones that give meaningful credit amounts take hours to craft.

Most importantly, Chips are way harder to get than Credits, and BB9 gives double Chips.

Where it MIGHT be useful is with the new double companion perk. So you could use BB9 and C-3PO at once for double Credits AND Chips when selling droids.

But even then, you have to craft them a crafting speed boost is more useful.

Like all events so far, everything is boosted to 2x, Credits, Chips, and Crystals. It’s actually a great time to Super Rebirth. It took me like, an hour to get back to Rebirth level 10, and I only stopped because I was getting a little bored and hungry. It helps that I’ve gotten pretty efficient about Super Rebirth, Always get Beskars and Rainbow, so you don’t have to get them again, grab up high earners quickly to boost the Scrap Station Credits Several points I would rebirth, then bash the scrap a few times and immediately rebirth again because I already had the Droid Requirements met. The 2x boost certainly helped though since my scrap chips would drop 40 instead of 20 and it meant twice as much credits when bashing otherwise.