Partly for my own organization (ha ha) I wanted to run down some projects I have been doing or hope to do soon.

GOG Download

Its taken like a week and a half, but I have finally finished downloading roughly 500 games, 2TB of files, for all of the games I own on GOG. I have even installed an played a few of them. Interestingly enough, they snap right into the GOG launcher, which is nice.

Now that I’ve run it once I can just do an update then download to get any updates and new games once a month or so.

Audible Backup

I also have backed up my Audible books. I have not gotten anything from Audible in ages, but its nice to know its now safe. My daughter uses it a lot more and I suggested I could do the same for her. She said she also uses several other platforms, but I think I can manage them as well.

Jellyfin

Since Plex has become increasingly Enshitified, I moved to Plex when I moved my server to Linux. It was surprisingly painless, and I found some nice custom banners to use as well.

Self Hosted GitLab

There was an announcement that Github is being rolled under Microsoft’s AI division. I hate the sound of that. I don’t plan to delete my Github account or anything, but I want to set up a backup. I am pretty sure there are ways to keep them. In sync too.

This one is going into Docker. I started looking into Docker Compose files, but I will need to futz with the ports used, because everything insists on using the same basic ports. Whats the point of this modular container system if you are only running one thing.

Webcam

My wife asked me about a camera for part of our house and I have decided to see about setting up something off of a Raspberry Pi. I have a decent extra Logitech something or other that will work well for this. I forget the model, its the one that got super popular during COVID. I picked it up for basically nothing at a sale.

Animal Crossing Pocket Camp

One minor frustration I have with this game, which stopped even being a live services game, is I still run out of Leaf Tokens. They are fairly easy to get, but when looking at ways to get more, I saw some reddit threads about simply, editing the save file to give yourself more. It seems simple enough and there are programs that will do it easily. I want to do that at some point.

Pokemon Transfers

In more complex “game hacking”, I have found several guides on ways to move Pokemon from the OG Gameboy carts to newer titles. I really want to find a way to transfer them to my Virtual Console version. I don’t even want to do any sort of special hacks on them, I just want to copy/move them. Mostly to see if I can more than anything, because it would be neat.