I keep telling myself, one day I will have a more “healthy lifestyle”. I’ve made some attempts to move this direction for a while, but It never really feels like it’s getting anywhere. I go without soda, I try to eat less carbs, I walk more, I try to get myself to actually do workouts.

One thing is drinking more water.

Something that helped quite a lot with this was getting a decent water bottle, which kind of happened rather serendipitously. Occasionally, I get random, stuff, I guess, for lack of a better thing to call it from work. Sometimes it’s money to blow on uniform items, though I don’t really wear a uniform, so that’s less useful. Occasionally, it’s a chunk of credit for the company brand store, for company branded stuff.

Last time this happened, I think it was like, $25, and I picked a couple of things on sale. One was a winter scarf I had been considering getting anyway. The other was this nice Owala water bottle with the company logo on it.

I really like this bottle. The flip top works well and its nice and solid feeling. I fill it with water and ice pretty regularly and it keeps it cool for a good while. The spout has this sort of, open mouth/straw combo thing going on, that I suspect helps with flow, so it’s nice to drink from.

Anyway, it’s this is a bit of a Blaugust Filler sort of post, but it was inspired a bit because I came across this article from The Guardian, in my RSS reader. It lists the Owala Freesip, which is the style of water bottle I have, as being the “Best Overall” water bottle they tested. So my random pick that “looked nice” was apparently a pretty good one. The article mentions is a “tikTok” fad too apparently, but I picked this one on my own.