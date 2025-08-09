I start writing this a bit early as I do, half asleep after working a partial night shift at work. Weee….

Lets talk Blaugust progress. I have somehow made it through a week. I am not sure I will make it a month, half this week were kind of filler posts because I split one big write up up into three posts. Is that cheating? Maybe? There are not really any rules.

I actually have a big giant folder of memes and screen caps and random images to “inspire writing” and every time I open that folder, I just kind of, “Nah,” over everything.

Apparently Friday was “Spam Mutsubi Day“. I don’t’ generally eat or follow Spam, but I do go grocery shopping, and Kroger had a coupon for a free Spam Musubi or Norimaki sushi. There were some guys preparing things by the little sushi booth in the deli and I asked them about it and one gave me a Spam Norimaki. I may be a surprise, but I have never had sushi, but it was quite delicious.

My GoG backup has been going off and on for like a week now. I am maybe 2/3rds though, and I have downloaded like 1.25TB of data. Kind of wild, but its just chugging away. I could set up the script to run automatically on a schedule to update once a month once the initial run is done.

Just a side note, the TV section near the end will have some spoilers for the most current season of Law and Order Organized Crime. And maybe a bit of Blacklist spoilers for the end of that.

Toys

I have mentioned frequently in these my current overall financial crunch. I have canceled a ton of pre ordered things in the past year. I am saving what I can to keep what I REALLY want (Ultra Magnus, Omega Supreme). This does havr its advantages. Amazon had a deal for No Way Home Electro, which I had pre ordered and cancelled. So I picked him up for half what I was going to pay. Do Lizard next please.

Music

Nothing new, well, sort of, I picked up some Celtic music and Patsy Cline at an Estate Sale pick up (for basically nothing, stuff goes in a $5 box with my wife’s stuff). I have not listened to any of it.

I have however been reorganizing my digital music a bit. I have sorted down everything to a bunch of alphabetical folders. By artist and album. Before it was artist and album in one big folder. I also added it all to my recently set up Jellyfin server, and configured a separate music only account. Basically, this is my “Spotify solution.” I have to be connected to my home VPN, but I mostly do that anyway.

The Synology has Audiostation, which sort of does this as well, but I hate the interface ce there. Sorry Synology.

Gaming

Fortnite is going to win me back for a season. The collabs just dropped are for Halo and Power Rangers. I could have sworn I already had the Master Chief skins, but I think I was confusing him with Doomslayer. The new Halo skins are not Master Chief, just red and blue Spartans. The Green/White Ranger is also in the pass. AND the OG MM Megazord is the bonus skin.

Its kind of odd there are two collabs honestly. Anyway, I may not actually get a month of crew yet, because crew gets all 4 passes (BR, Reloaded, LEGO, Festival) and none of them roll over for a month or so. If I wait, I can potentially get the current and the rollover pass for a couple of modes.

Also I want to see who the next Festival headliner is. I don’t really care about Bruno Mars. Maybe one day it will be CHVRCHES, they were in Death Stranding 2 and all, why not also Fortnite? Please?

The “rough” part is I no longer have it running on my second PC so I can run bot matches, which I prefer. So I get to go back to paging against other players again, unless I find a solution.

Movies and TV

Aside from all the Superman watching, I randomly decided to watch Minority Report and Hackers. Ok, its not that random. L&O OC had this new “Pre Crime AI” thing going on which inspired watching Minority Report. Blacklist, which my wife has been watching, had Fisher Stevens aka The Plague in it. I actually enjoy both movies, despite the cheesyness. Hackers in particular is both, interestingly good about its depictions of hacking, and super terrible.

Hashtag HackThePlanet

Speaking of Blacklist. I didn’t watch every episode, but my wide has been watching this after I go to bed (she is usually up later than I am). She finished it off. The final few seasons got kind of wild, I guess Reddington is actually Elizabeth’s mom, and then he just sort of, unceremoniously gets mauled and killed by a bull. The world’s greatest criminal master mind and whooops! Got the horns.

Then there is Law and Order Organized Crime. I kind of touched on this last week. I actually knew it was coming because I spoiled myself with what I looked up last week. Jet left the show. Maybe she will come back, its open for that. The actress has a movie coming out I think. I actually kind of miss her, she was a good match with Stalker as a father figure. Kind of ironic considering Stabler has several kids, who are on the show (sometimes). It may be for the best, they kind of ruined her character.

Another big shift for Season 5. They definitely went “Streaming only. Or at least Streaming first. The amount of swearing has basically skyrocketed. I don’t really care, but also its a bit distracting at times because it feels like they are overdoing it a bit. The gore is up a but more too, but not a ton. I don’t follow the show news that close so I have no idea if they are going to keep pushing for more seasons. I would not be broken up if they didn’t. I am mostly enjoying the show, but its just, kind of feels a but scatterbrained on its overall plot arcs.

I do kind of like the brother character though, I didn’t at first but he has grown on me, mostly because he has become a sort of, vehicle to mock Stabler a bit.