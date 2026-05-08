I am not going to even start trying to understand the goofy naming conventions for this like. There are some smaller Blokees and I think some larger, or at least, fancier ones. I think.

Regular Transformers are not that better about long goofy names though either.

Anyway, Blokees. Sort of the “new hotness” in Transformers, though it seems to be more the smaller blind box toys. I think those small ones look neat but I am so allergic to the idea of blind boxes, I have not actually bought any of the small ones.

The gimmick of the entire Blokees line, is they are model kits. I think they also all share the same small torso piece, small or large. They are also fairly affordable for the quality.

When I was younger, I did a fair number of more “traditional” model kids, mostly cars, often with the help of my dad. These were generally all one color plastic, you had to paint and glue them, and often had water applied decals.

Later in life, I came back to models a bit with some Japanese kits. These mostly come from Bandai. They are different from those old car models I did because they usually have different colored sprues, are snap together, and often make a detailed figure with articulation and swap-able parts.

I bring up this rambling, because Blokees are very similar to those Bandai kits.

And I really like this style of model. A model car is neat, but they often just, roll, usually with no steering. But these “figure kits” make a fully realized sort of action figure, and I love it.

Anyway, this Megatron was part of a Black Friday deal and so I decided to give these larger figures a try with Megatron. He is a pretty cool movie design that I don’t have a regular figure of. He is unique enough that if I wasn’t a fan, I would feel less compelled to find him a figure to partner with him. Also he is a character I don’t really care about the alt mode for, so a lack of transformation is not a big deal.

I ended up being a fan, for the most part.

The assembly was quite enjoyable. Like I mentioned, similar mindset to many Bandai kits, though certainly simpler. The simpler is expected just because of the price. This $15 kit is not going to be as complicated as a $60 Moderoid ED-209 kit. The core has a small torso piece that lights up the chest and head when its shaken. I am not sure, if its the same torso from the smaller bots, but the size and design makes me suspect they are.

The end result looks like the movie version of Megatron. He has an alternative chest piece so Sam can shove an Allspark cube inside. He also has a couple of guns which can be combined and attached to his claw hands.

There is also a neat little base with some explosion effects that can be placed on the base. These base pieces can be universal attached to each other so you can attach them all together from multiple kits.

The articulation is a little limited. Its not super clear why. This is an older-ish kit so that may be part of the reason. Some of the issue is that the “shredded metal” design itself gets in the way of itself in places. Spoilers for the future (maybe), I later got Shockwave and he is much better articulated.

One thing worth mentioning, these are pretty small. That is not a problem itself, but they are too small to really pair with mainline toys. They are slightly smaller than a standard Deluxe sized figure.

This Megatron kit is still decent, though for people who dislike the movie aesthetic, its probably not going to do anything for you.

I like this line a lot, but it still has one issue. They don’t Transform. I like Transformers that actual convert to other modes. That’s part of why I will probably pick up some of these kits here and there, but probably not really go super deep on them. I have a Movie Prime on order (as of this writing), but its gone into an annoying Amazon delay loop, which usually means its never going to come.