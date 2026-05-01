I am not really a “fashion person” at least I don’t think, and I kind of though, “I have no idea what 2000s fashion even is”. But then I did some image searches and it turns out I do know what 2000s fashion is, because in typical fashion, I have apparently not really evolved much past it.

I mean look at this dork in his awesome shirt from back in 2003. I want an awesome shirt lie that.

For men, I got primarily graphic t-shirts with long sleeve undershirts or graphic t-shirts with collared over shirts. And basically, both of these are things I wear all the time, and my wife likes to harass me about. I used to have this Dreamcast shirt I wore all the time, just the orange swirl logo. I really should look into getting a new one of those. Also, hey look, VHS Tapes which I talked about in the previous post.

I don’t have photos but here are some little drawings and pixel are from previous versions of this site of these shirts. That is how much they were part of my identity. Anyway, another silly aspect of this, I like to give my daughter shit over her vintage shop, that “That’s not vintage”.

Except as she points out, “Vintage is 20 years and older.” So basically, my entire wardrobe style. FML I am old 🙁