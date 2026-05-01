I honestly don’t remember a ton about Y2K other than it was a thing. Its actually a little odd because I have always been into technology so it feels like a subject I would have cared about. But then, maybe knowing about technology helped me to understand the problem.and how fixable it was and, at the very least, understand how it was not going to be the end of the world.

I don’t even remember where I was during New Years Eve that year, but I have never been much of a “party person”.

The main thing I think of for Y2K, and I don’t even know if its actually accurate, is my Aunt and Uncle both did work making sure computer systems were able to handle the date rollover problem and got fairly well off over it. But like I said, I don’t even know if that was even accurate.

That and there is a version 2 of this involving Linux coming up in 2038.

Funny enough, the Y2K Bug came up in an episode of Fubar recently, a newish Netflix show. Though it came up in a bit of an absurd way the show in general is intentionally absurd so it was fine. The crew got stuck in a bomb shelter vault, and the computer was controlled by an ancient PC. So they overclocked it to make it hit Y2K and crash, resetting the vault door and opening it. I mean, from a technical standpoint I could think of a zillion better ways to accomplish that, including simply, setting the date to 12/31/1999 and waiting a few minutes, but like I said, the show is full of intentionally absurd nonsense like this. It’s that type of show.