I had a bit of time to kill at my parents house recently while waiting for my brother and remembered my mom had asked about this old jacket of mine they have hanging on a hanger in their hodgepodge room. I forget exactly what she had asked, she wasn’t around at the time to check either.

I tried it on and it, still fits, if I don’t need to zip it up. I wore it mostly in High School.

I also found this random assortment of junk in one of the pockets. I vaguely remember the guitar pick and lug nut, I am not sure why any of it was ever in there though.

Like, why did I have a random Battleship peg in my pocket. Just in case a game of Battleship happened and I needed to mark one last miss?

Anyway, its a nice jacket, still in pretty good shape too.

The irony is, I am not even really a sports person, like at all. Football probably is my “favorite sport”, and The Packers my favorite team, but also I couldn’t tell you jack shit about them. Brett Farve is a person who may or may not still be the quarterback basically. Most of my Packers fanism comes from a childhood friend who was into them.

As for Football itself, I mostly just watch the Super Bowl, and generally just root for both teams and good action. Its an exciting sport, but I am still not a sports person. Frankly, I think I may actually like Hockey more.