If I were still naming these, it would be “Now For a Taste of Things To Come Edition”. Because there are at least 3 posts that will spawn from the stuff talked about here, and I randomly re-watched Mortal Kombat, which is a goofy crappy film that had that line in it, but the soundtrack is amazing and its bad in a fun way.

I should do album write ups for the two MK soundtracks. Make that 5 posts that will spawn from this one.

So last week I mentioned finishing a large chunk of my Bookmarks sorting project. One I had been working on for years now off and on. But I still had another chunk to do.

That is pretty much done now. I also commented how easy that would be, since its much more “Project Notes” that are easy to sort and bin.

I will probably do a whole write up on the Digital Garden. I did a whole write up on it, I’ll post it later. I may even put it out somewhere. I did put it out there. Right now its on Github, but its private. I really wish Github did Unlisted repositories. Like, why can’t I have a repository that isn’t crawled and not shown on my profile, but still is available to link people to.

Anyway, it was a nice refresher on things I have meant to to over time, going through all those older bookmarks.

In other random fun things this week, apparently today is my Reddit Cake Day. I don’t really keep track of it but you get a special icon and people tend to tell you in replies. That’s 14 years of Reddit now, 681,627 Karma, 29,243 posts and replies. On that account, my oldest and largest. I have like a dozen Reddit Accounts, though I only use the one these days. For a while I had themed accounts by topic. One for coding and tech, one for all cat subs, one for politics, one for gaming, etc. After quitting Reddit for like a year or two over policy changes, I just came back to the one, and a lot less actively.

I really should probably just quit again.

I was off Friday, and since the girls were at the shop managed to motivate myself to go out for a hike at one of the local parks. I got there, and, got myself set up with my goofy had and head phones and the All Trails app, and… the trail was closed. So I got back in the car and went to a different park a few minutes away.

It was nice, I listened to the new Dodie Album, saw lots of little butterflies. This park had a lot more Prairie to it than Forest than the closed trail had. I had bee. Wanting Forest, because it was a bit hot out in open grass trail. I also picked a trail on AllTrails that was much longer than I wanted. I was sure I was getting close to done, but when I checked the map, I was not even halfway. So I took a side trail and lopped off a huge bit. It was still a good 3 miles, and a lot more up and down hills than expected. I did get some forest as well, it was maybe 50/50.

Gaming

Not a ton exciting in the world of gaming this week. I am starting to question if I can “Complete” Beatstar before it closes at the end of the month. Not a big deal if I don’t, but it would have been nice. I have finished all of the songs starting with A and B, though still been doing random others at times.

I did also want to comment on the C64 Mini, I didn’t forget about it. I have been trying to grt a better controller still. I found a list of recommended controllers, the cheap SNES styled one I wanted was no longer available, so I… picked another cheap SNES looking one, assuming all bootleg controllers are basically the same. It was not, it didn’t work. Well, the Select buttons works, only, for some reason, which can only be described as “incredibly fucking annoying.”

I don’t understand why there isn’t a remap for the controller buttons in the GUI. The included Joystick sucks ass. Its stuff and clunky and joystick shaped.

Music

Man, that big release day snuck up on me, several new albums Friday and I don’t have the free cash flow to get them all at once. I decided to get the new Dodie album, digitally. Taylor Swift will have a zillion versions of Life of a Showgirl.

I have not listened enough to give a true opinion on it yet, but I like it. I am already more satisfied with it than Build a Problem, which I still enjoyed, but felt like it bad so many halfway there tracks.

A side effect of my sorting project also means I have a proper to-do list of music to listen to. I have a script that will make playlists on YouTube for me from text lists, so making that will be easy, except I also discovered that the YouTube API has a pretty low limit and I can only add about 60 songs per day to the list. So it will take a while to build it.

Toys

I actually got new stuff. Stuff I had forgotten I had pre ordered. I also already did a full write up, now I need to get myself motivated to take photos to go with it.

Anyway, I got these sweet Sonic the Hedgehog X DC Comics figures. I like them a lot, they are pretty well done and reasonable affordable. More later, probably.

Link List for Sunday 2025-10-05

Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA’s Complete Track Record on LGBTQ Issues: What You Need to Know Brief Summary: “Photo by Gage Skidmore.Subscribe nowFollowing the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-foun” Personal Notes and Commentary: “In case you were wondering why this guy sucked (among other things).”

Anti-Trans Campaign Against Spanberger In Virginia Gov Race Is Failing. New Poll Shows Why: People Don’t Care. Brief Summary: “Abigail Spanberger // Ezra Deutsch-Feldman // Wikimedia CommonsErin In The Morning is a reader-suppo” Personal Notes and Commentary: “Seems the boogeyman effect isn’t woroking as well against the reality of the shitty everything.”

Google Calls ICE Agents a Vulnerable Group, Removes ICE-Spotting App ‘Red Dot’ Brief Summary: ” Both Google and Apple recently removed Red Dot, an app people can use to report sightings of ICE o” Personal Notes and Commentary: “Google and Apple have caved. These apps aren’t even used for “targeting” people.”

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl Brief Summary: “Label: RepublicReleased: 3rd October 2025 Taylor Swift’s albums don’t just drop; they interrupt a” Personal Notes and Commentary: “New Taytay :)”

Earth Is Getting Darker, Literally, and Scientists Are Trying To Find Out Why Brief Summary: “🌘Subscribe to 404 Media to get The Abstract, our newsletter about the most exciting and mind-bogglin” Personal Notes and Commentary: “Kind of some interesting theories, witha likely expected culprit (Climate Change).”

Banned Books List 2025 Brief Summary: ” What books are banned in 2025? Thousands of titles have been removed from public schools across “ Personal Notes and Commentary: “Note to self, add to reading list of books you never read.”

ICE to Buy Tool that Tracks Locations of Hundreds of Millions of Phones Every Day Brief Summary: ” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has bought access to a surveillance tool that is updated” Personal Notes and Commentary: “Apple caving on the previously mentioned issue.”

#5322: Sapporo Ichiban Pokémon Spicy Miso Ramen – Japan Brief Summary: ” Here’s a variety that I found in one of MiauMall’s Nakama Noodles subscription boxes! These are dis” Personal Notes and Commentary: “Mmmmm…. edible Pokemons….”

Trump Deletes Wild AI Video He Shared In Which He Promoted a Magic ‘Med Bed’ That Cures Diseases and Regrows Limbs Brief Summary: “Screenshot President Donald Trump has deleted a bizarre AI-generated video he shared in which he was” Personal Notes and Commentary: “I saw this anime when I was a kid (Roujin Z).”