Yesterday, was a fun time, I went to the Springfield Route 66 Car show with my brother and nieces over in Springfield. There is a gallery of photos I posted yesterday, If you are in to that sort of thing. It was a nice fun change of pace.

Music

A couple of fun music things. One, while at the car show, we stopped briefly to eat near one of the concession stands. There was a guitarist on the nearby corner, getting set up to play, he seemed, super familiar somehow. It turns out, it was Devon C Williams, whom I had watched previously at the Decatur Conservation District. I recognized him, from watching him before. So that was fun.

We also passed by the Dumb Records store, and went in for a bit. The main thing I wanted to see if they still had were the slip mats with their logo, which they did. It had been a while since they had posted about having them, i worried they may have sold out, from months ago. Thankfully, they had not.

Video Games

Both the Fortnite and Overwatch passes are finished, so I can care less about those. I have sort of dabbled with the Infinity Nikki Housing, but it’s kind of annoying in that “overly complicated Gatcha Game” way that I’ve been bitching about with Nikki for months now. Why do we need another stupid currency for furniture? Why can’t it just be Blings.

There was apparently a little Stardew Valley mini event though, you met a little bloby creature who explained how mailing works, then you get a Stardew themed record player.

Other than that, I used the gems earned from recent playing to pull the complete rocker outfit, which was kind of the main thing I kind of cared about.

Projects

My probably multi year now Book Mark sorting project has reached a solid mile stone. I had at one point sorted a LOT of my bookmarks into a folder in Firefox called “Boxes”. These are all gone now, removed and sorted into the Digital Garden. This leaves my other “big folder”, which is called “Projects”, but it’s basically “Newer things to sort.” I was ORIGINALLY a bunch of links for things I was “presently working on,” but it became a clusterfuck a while ago.

But going through this should be fairly quick. A LOT of the bookmarks are in fact project related, and I’ve got a page already in the Garden to put project links. Plus, because of the way they were bookmarked and dropped int he bucket, they should mostly be clustered by project, with random shit thrown in occasionally.