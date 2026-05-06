I feel like I am fairly fortunate. So far, I mostly manage to avoid joint pain. I sort of have a knee thing that comes up for like a day every couple of months, but its not terrible and I probably just sat on it funny. I do feel it when I over exert, like recently dealing with water in the basement put me out for a few days, but that was more muscle than joint issues.

On the other hand, I have a lot of second hand experience with joint pain through my wife and her EDS. Ehlers-Danlos syndrome or EDS, because nobody knows how to spell or pronounce “Ehlers” easily, is a connective tissue disorder that affects joints. It also has the potential to cause a lot of different comorbidity issues.

For my wife, it makes it harder for her to get around for longer periods of time, and sometimes at all. Due to joint issues. There are also other risks and issues unrelated to joints, like extra sensitivity to allergy triggers (this affects my daughter worse), or just being more prone to injury.

So we accommodate as needed. Sometimes she uses a walker, or one of those motor scooters. Its one part of why I basically don’t judge others using such things, because my wife, and less commonly, my daughter, using one, would probably come off as “why does she need that?” nonsense.