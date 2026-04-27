I kind of thought about doing a srs bns joke where I go into the mechanics of how torrents work. Or maybe one where I just talk about heavy rainfalls and how much I dislike them versus nice light showers. But that seemed silly, and boring, so instead I will just, sort of follow the proper idea of the topic.

I really don’t want to veer off too much into general talk of piracy, but also, everyone knows torrents are often used for piracy. I probably allegedly have used torrents for piracy, but also, not really? Most of my “hardcore” piracy days were while I was in college and poor. And we mostly used Usenet and IRC back then. I vaguely promised myself “I will stop when I have money and this piracy is actually good because otherwise I would lose interest in these hobbies and do productive things like workout or build Sailor Moon Fansites with my life.

Funny enough, most of my torrent use these days is actually legit. Linux ISOs and such.

Not as a meme, its just, a good way to get Linux ISOs, it lightens the bandwidth load for what is probably a mostly non profit org of volunteers, I can have it scheduled to go overnight while everyone is sleeping. Or at least, while I am not playing games and the download causes a bit of lag.

Somewhat in the vein of saving bandwidth for the provider, I also use the torrent option most of the time on Humble Bundle. Usually just for comic bundles. Game bundles are Steam keys and book bundles are kb sized epubs. Its comics that are often 100-300mb and there are 20-50 of them in this bundle.

I have a good workflow too. My Synology NAS has a built in Torrent client. One feature is a watch folder, where any .torrent file will get scooped up and added to the queue. I have this folder mapped to a OneDrive folder, so when when I am remote I can throw the .torrent in there, OneDrive will sync it and it will be waiting for me later.