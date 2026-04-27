I kind of basically already wrote about my cats a few years ago during Blaugust. Not much has changed, really. I suppose instead I could just give a more general, state of the pets address.

The sad update, Scarlett is no longer with us. She had been dealing with kitty diabetes for a while and was doing pretty good. But quite suddenly one day she started having serious trouble. She couldn’t stand up or get around. We tried a few things, finally we took her to an out of town emergency vet. They gave some suggestions but conformations were all pricey tests and likely wouldn’t really help more than a few weeks more. We made the decision to have her put to sleep.

It was for the best.

The rest of the little shits are still around and terrorizing each other. Kiara has sort of taken over bed duty from Scarlett, but I think part of that is she is the most crabby and gets jumped a lot by the others at night. So she feels safe sleeping with us.

Simba and Wilbur still death match, which sucks.

Jackie is still a drama queen.

My daughter’s cat, Lettie, has a shop named after her now, because that’s what that cat needed, an inflated ego to boost her “be rude to everyone randomly” attitude. She also still hate my guts for absolutely no reason. I never did anything to her, she is just rude.