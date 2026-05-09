Putting the C in NIS Edition, or something. Last week I think I mentioned maybe going to a local music expo thing. I almost didn’t, but decided to check it out a bit that evening. The girls were working at the shop, so why not. It was… interesting, but kind of dull by myself.

The bands I saw were pretty rock and punk themed. I didn’t really catch any full sets, partly because I just, wasn’t super into any of it. All of them I believe were local bands, like in town local. There was a hard rock band playing on the main stage when I arrived, I watched them a bit, then I went in the bar there to the indoor stage and watched a younger band, probably my favorite of what I saw, called House Couch (PS, they have almost zero online presence, no YT I could find and an Insta with like 3 photos), I went back out and this punk band the Soy City Stranglers, who talked like they have been around a while, and seemed to be a pseudo headliner for the whole deal. They were alright as well, but not really my jam. I went back inside after a few songs and caught literally 10 seconds of this extremely loud screamo metal band. Way too loud for inside and my tastes.

I decided to head home after that. Wife and daughter were on the way home so I figure it was a good time. I had only been there about an hour.

Unrelated side note, I didn’t make a #Mayllennial post today. Frankly, there are a handful of suggested topics I have no interest or opinion on. Also, writing them is kind of exhausting. Ive got them scheduled out through the 22nd, one to schedule, and like 4 more I may end up writing about.

TV

Well, we caught up on NCIS Origins. I hardly remember much about the original NCIS details wise, but I do like this one. I think part of it is the setting being the 90s. Its way less “we tracked the phone and there he is” and every target is a terrorist or whatever. Its much more grounded in feeling. Plus I like the characters, though funny enough, Gibbs, the main character, probably the most boring of the lot.

Anyway, Season 2 wrapped up and the NIS finally got the C and became NCIS. I still wonder a bit about the long term. NCIS is one of those “zillion season” shows, but if NCIS Origins is following “real time” with seasons, they will max out at like 10 seasons before they run into NCIS Season 1. But maybe its not real time. Maybe its like Orphan Black, where 5 seasons is barely a year.

It gets more complicated the closer they get too, because I think Gibbs spent some time working in Moscow before NCIS, so that has to fit in that ten years. Tony, Abby, and Kate were both working under him at the start of the start of NCIS, and none of the “current team” were there. Also Gibbs was working in DC.

I suppose, in theory, Origins could keep going and just, write Gibbs out, off to his own world, and the show keeps going with all of the other characters. From the research I have done, only Franks really shows up in NCIS with any regularity. The Origins Director guy is in like, one episode as an admiral or something.

Actually come to think of it, in a season or 2 they could start doing some JAG nods. Since NCIS is a spin off of JAG, which started in 1995.

I know I went though it before but I always get a kick out of that chain. Jag spun off NCIS which spun off NCIS LA, which crosses over with new Hawaii 5-0, which is canon to old Hawaii 5-0, which makes Jag etc, retroactively canon to old Hawaii 5-0.

Music

Did you not see the thing above about going to the Music Expo? What are you doing here??

Toys

i randomly ordered this bootleg set of transforming combining guns. I posted some random pics on Bluesky, and I’ve written up a little review to post later.

I also picked up a second hand Transformers Legacy Heatwave. I never found one locally at all, and someone on Bluesky had one for basically retail, so I decided why not. I wanted him to go with Chase, and Alpha “Totally not Rescue Bots Blades” Bravo. There isn’t any Boulder option really unfortunately.

Video Games

I had to give up on Eufloria HD. I like the game because it’s relaxing, but two of the missions are decidedly NOT relaxing, I believe they are the 2nd and 3rd to the last two. One is “two asteroid fields have collided”. I managed to almost get somewhere once on that one but the computer opponent seems to have an endless supply of powered up seedlings and then suddenly just swept the entire place.

It’s basically the same problem on the other mission. The enemy is just too aggressive and you can’t really fight back. Frustration != Relaxing.

Otherwise I’ve been mostly plating the Star Wars maps in Fortnite, for the annual Star Wars event they have. The Vader Escape map sucks ass. The control point ream game is… ok, mostly I have just been playing Droid Tycoon. Though it’s starting to drag as well. I want to see what the BB-8 Event thing is before I drop out of that though. Also, it’s increasingly clear that more and more of the remaining players of that mode are not into playing peaceably. It has PVP, but it does nothing meaningful, so MOST players just, be friendly.

For other gaming activities, I’ve been playing some Balatro again. God I hate that game. It’s so irritatingly RNG based. I can’t stop though. Well, I can, but also I keep going back because MAYBE THIS TIME. I have no idea how people have managed to actually finish so many of the states and color levels. It’s like 1000 losses to maybe luck into winning once.

I’ve also been wandering around seeing the sites in the Fantasy Faire that is going on in Second Life, though I keep getting distracted from it by the dumb Droid Tycoon game.

Projects

I planted my plants from the plant sale last week. Along with some seeds that I’d bought previously. Hopefully something comes from it all. I am still short my bee repelling mint plants.

It doesn’t look like much, but I don’t really NEED that much. Aside from what I bought last week (2 Green Peppers, 2 Tomatoes, 1 Cherry Tomato, 1 Cayenne Pepper, one Basil, one Cilantro, 2 different Petunias.) The seeds I planted were Green Onions, Chives, Carrots, and Broccoli.

It’s rained a bit since planting, so hopefully it’s helped things take root. Though I also already came out to find my Basil plant pot had been dug in by something. It’s not even a bit pot, it’s the larger brown pot on the left hand side of the pic. Like, maybe 8″ in diameter. There isn’t anywhere to dig to critters, go away!