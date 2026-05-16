In boring normal life doings, the dumb Rider lawn mower is still acting iffy, despite the oil/oil filter change, despite the new battery. I’ve ordered a carburetor/solenoid kit, so hopefully that fixes it. The thing is like ten years old, and parts do wear out.

I’ve also got some spouts from the seeds in the garden a bit, I think. I had some long planters and put seeds for green onions and broccoli,

Video Games

My first Forza Horizon game was FH4, which is still the best one I’d say. After playing the shit out of FH4, I went on to play FH3, then later bought a used Xbox 360 just to play Forza Horizon 1 and 2, and some of the Forza Motorsport titles. When I had a Gamepass trial, I played through all of Forza Horizon 5 in about a month when it dropped.

So it should not be surprising then, my latest open world adventure is, American Truck Simulator Illinois.

Sorry, $70 is a bit too much for my liking for a new game, maybe during the Thanksgiving sale Forza Horizon 6. Instead, I get t cruise around in a big rig in my home state. And ATS: Missouri, because the borders of the states I have end at Arkansas. There is probably a way to fast travel, but I’d like to drive to Illinois.

I’ve also still been chugging along on Droid Tycoon, though my spreadsheet has gotten a lot smaller. I am up to Rebirth 13.

This weekend had another Mythic drop event, they must have learned from the BB-8 event because this one lasts for 24 hours instead of 2.

Toys

A saga several years in the making. I forget when it was announced but I had pre ordered the original first gen Godzilla King Ghidorah from Hiya Toys. I waited like a year or maybe even two for the actual release, but couldn’t afford it anymore, so I cancelled the pre order. I then pre ordered the Gravity Beam recolor, even though I disliked the gold color, because well, I really wanted the figure and the gravity beam effects were cool, and it gave me another year or so to make it work.

Sometime in that pre order window, King Ghidorah V2.0 was announced, this was a normal colored (not ugly gold) update to the first release, AND it included the extra stands and beam effects of the Gravity Beam release. So i cancelled the Gravity Beam Preorder, and got in line again, for another year+, for the V2.0 release.

And it finally came out, despite originally supposedly releasing in like, January or February. And it’s a huge beast. I love it, my shitty quick picks don’t do it justice. I had to clear out a shelf just to make a second Kaiju display to fit it. Anyway, if I ever do a full write up I m sure I will cut and paste that above story verbatim.

Oh and also in that box was that little Jet Jaguar 3rd party Transformer. I think it was originally a 3rd party Wheelie mold.

Music

No new music, but instead a new method of music. I had previously set up a “music library only” account on my Jellyfin server, but never really used it. I’ve recently discovered Navidrome, which is designed for Music, instead of music being a sort of option like with Jellyfin. I’ve also coupled this with the local app Symphonium on my phone, in place of VLC.

Even just using it with local files, Symphonium is better for music, at least interface wise. It resembles Spotify a bit. I think it also has some statistics it can do, and uses tags to to some better “randomized but themed” playlists. We’ll see with that. I’m also working on adding Genre ID3 Tags ot my songs, I already updated the base information, but didn’t do genres. I’ve been sort of using Musicbrainz Picard for that but got the interface for Picard sucks ass.