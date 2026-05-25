Kids these days (shakes fist) don’t know how much better it used to be with cereal, we got prizes, PRIZES! TOYS! Not some cracker jack nonsense… well, it kind of was the same idea, but it was better.

Also for the unaware yoots, Crack Jack used to give prizes in their little boxes of caramel popcorn. Hell they may still, I don’t eat Crack Jack, my wife is allergic to nuts, plus I can buy a whole bag of caramel corn for way cheaper. But no prizes.

Also, the cereal prizes back then probably were not actually good. I remember like, McDonald’s toys being cooler way more than I remember cereal prizes being cooler. But it was basically the modern Gotcha prize toys, but you got a bunch of cereal with it, and they were shitty quality.

Also I don’t know why I am acting like cereal doesn’t come with prizes, I just got a bunch of Toy Story 5 trading cards from my Frosted Flakes this morning (technically last night).

Even better, I recently got a free set of mediocre headphones with Tony the Tiger emblazoned on them, but that took buying TWO boxes of cereal. Plus, Kelloggs pretty regularly has digital Minecraft prizes now, which are way cooler than paper cards, and just as useless because I just use a custom skin anyway.