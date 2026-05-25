So, aside from Droid Tycoon, I have been spending some time in LEGO Fortnite. Specifically, the Odyssey mode, not Brick Life. Partly, because there are build parts and schematics to earn by playing. I actually started dabbling a bit with it again before the Star Wars drops with the Ninjago stuff from the Battlepass. Not so much because I care about Ninjago, but that pass includes 3 Airships.

In short, what I have actually been messing with, is vehicles in Lego Fortnite. Because the Madalorian quests have added some more vehicles and new mechanics with the new Hover Brick.

Before I get more into that, I really wonder just why they are making getting these schematics so complicated. There are three phases of drops, two available now. You get them by doing quests for Din Djarin and Grogu. The quests are fairly simple, the hard part is finding Din and Grogu. Its not clear what triggers them to spawn in a village, some I have seen suggest he will only show up in the Star Wars island village or the First Village you made.

Before this started, I decided to do the old Star Wars Island quests, which was a good idea because it also gives several Star Wars themed buildings. So I was already in a Star Wars village when it started, and he never showed up, after waiting and messing around a bit. I went to my first village, and waited around there, no sign of them. I decided to check the other villages I have started, and he showed up, in what I am pretty sure was my third village. So the whole “First Village or Star Wars village seems to be nonsense.

What is also annoying and bizarre, there seems to be more drops than quests. So you have to do the quests in one village, then go to a second world and do the quests again.

Week One Drops

Mos Espa Speeder Garage

X-36 Landspeeder (Luke’s Landspeeder)

Week Two Drops

Mos Espa Moisture Farm

Jalopy Landspeeder

Aratech Civilian Speeder Bike

Mos Espa Cargo Skiff

Week Three Drops

Custom Sorosuub Land Speeder (Fancier Luke’s Speeder)

Mos Espa Bazaar Pavilion

The fun part has been the speeders and the hover bricks. The Jalopy Speeders is prrtty bare bones and works well for slapping parts and jets on to build little vehicles. The Cargo skiff works pretty well too.

I still have not quite gotten the hang of how it all works, half the time I end up with a Speeder that tries to take off and do loop de loops.

I tried adding some hover parts to one of the Ninjago airships but doesn’t seems to have worked. And I did use the wrench to activate them. Plus I threw like 20 on because its not clear how much weight matters.

Just one last note on annoyingly hard to get. They has Mos Eisley buildings in the store. They also had a bunch of overpriced Decor sets, but the buildings seemed nice and useful, but they were there for like, a day. Good job on the FOMO I guess, nice job missing out on a sale. Hopefully if it comes around again I am still caring, but I doubt it.