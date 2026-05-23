Its been another mostly slow boring week. Summers coming soon though, which means the occasional part concert or other activities in the community at least. Next week is the first game for the new local baseball team. I am not super into baseball, but I kind of want to go to the first game. Maybe more will happen.

Video Games

I have almoat finished the Droid-dex in Fortnite’s Droid Tycoon game. I just need a Raindbow R7. If I want to “max out” my base I need like a dozen of them. The R7 is the top slot droid for the Astromech stations. The Opti-Strike is top for Battle, I have I think, 3/5 for that. The Mono-Walker whatever its called is top for worker, I have a few, but only two Rainbow tier. But I am making up for it with Rainbow Mecha Droids, which is the next best.

There was also a third event today to get IG-11, kill storm troopers, steal their Beskar, deliver it to Din Djarin. Pretty simple, I did it in a private lobby because it was easier. There was also a really nice looking base paint, though I kind of hate the giant Mando hologram out in front of it.

I have also been hitting LEGO Fortnite Odyssey a bunch. It has Star Wars specials events as well, but they did not start until mid-month. The new Hoverbrick is fun, and I have been playing around with the various vehicle bricks making well, vehicles. I made a pretty sick speeder bike, for example. Though I took a break from that to sail off in one of my Ninjago Airships and check out Klombo island.

The mode is fun, but probably my biggest problem is just how empty the world feels. Like maybe it needs to be 1/4th the land mass, and your villages could use like 3x the NPCs.

ATS Illinois has also been a fun little expansion. Its funny how there are areas that “feel familiar”. Plenty of places I have never been though. The scale of this game is going to be so broken if they get to the East coast, Rockford here already feels likeits just a suburb of Chicago. They really should have started with the East Coast I think, where things are much more compact.

Toys

For the longest time, my Walmart had a bunch of Legacy Jhiaxus Transformers. Its a voyager, so at this point, it was a $40 toy. I kind of like the look of him, and idea of him, but not that much. They all disappeared at some point. I came across one though, the box was beat to hell, but all the parts seemed to be there, and it was marked down cheap, so I decided to go for it.

He is a neat Transformer, surprisingly pose able. The plastic kind of feels weird though. His design is kind of intentionally wild too, he isn’t a Seeker (Starscream) remold, he is all new, but the robot really feels like a bulked up seeker. Apparently all of that is part of his lore.

Music

Last week I talked about setting up Navidrome. I attached it to Last.fm as a back-end, which is an option, and man, that really supercharged up the auto-mixes. Its basically like using Spotify but my own music. I hit the “Insta-mix” based on a song and for the most part, it gives me a good mix of actually decent tracks mixed with some banger b side tier tracks by the same or similar artists.