Off the top of my head, I can’t even come up with a 90s cartoon, though I am sure I watched them. The 90s were much more of my whole “wannabe weeb” phase, which I mentioned during my VHS post of this little series.

Inspired to some extend by the SciFi Channel’s Saturday Anime series. I am pretty sure I watched all of them. Off the top of my head, and keep in mind, this was like, 30 years ago, I remember enjoying the likes of Akira, Gall Force, Tenchi, Armitage the III, and Iria.

Some of these I ended up buying the VHS versions of. I had both Iria the Animation and the Live Action version, it was one of my favorites. I had several Tenchi tapes as well. Armitage has a pretty amazing soundtrack and I listened to that CD a lot.

I also recorded a lot of shows when I could. It may have been early 00s, but I had Cowboy Bebop from Adult Swim. With fancy VHS labels made in MS Paint and all.

One I got up at like 5AM to watch religiously in I think The Family Channel was Sailor Moon. I was a big fan, never did add another Sailor Moon Fansite to the Geocities mix though.

I had a few anime shirts I worse a lot too, Tenchi, Akira, and Evangelion were the main ones I remember.

Oh yes, Evangelion, the popular big daddy anime of the 90s, especially for series and not movies. Honestly, I watched it again recently and its still pretty good. Fucked up in places, and every character ends up being a colossally unlikable jackass, but its good. Still has the coolest mecha designs too. Well, the original. I don’t know or care what is going on with the new 2.0 nonsense.

Just for some US cartoon flare, I want to bring up my Transformers Beast Wars story. Because its funny given how much I like Beast Wars and Transformers now. Spoilers a bit for the show, but its old now, and ultimately not very spoilery. I randomly caught an episode, it was the Season 1 ending. It was cool and exciting and computer animated. Then the big seemingly important character gets trapped in a pod and the big villain character kills the hero.

This was Megatron killing Optimus Primal.

My thought, having caught this randomly once was, “Oh, I guess he wasn’t that important.

It was kind of like catching a random episode of Game of Thrones and thinking Sean Bean is the main character only to watch his head come off. Sean Bean dies in like 75% of his movies people, how was that not expected?

Anyway, Primal dying isn’t a big spoiler because he gets better and comes back thanks to his hetero life-mate Rhinox.