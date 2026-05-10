So, I suspect, and hope, that this is just going to become a regular rotating event, especially since the Droid Dex now lists a Mister Bones Mythic as well. Basically, every few hours, there is “some kind of event”. Because if not, its been horribly done.

So, Droid Tycoon is well, a tycoon game. You get a level 1 base, you buy money generators (Droids), and upgrade the base over time. There isn’t really an end aside from collecting all the Droids, you can’t even keep them all, you don’t have the space. I’ve gotten into it enough that I made a spreadsheet…

Since the game mode’s launch on May 4th, there has been a looming banner for “BB-8 Event” in the little central plaza, with a countdown timer. As far as I could find, there was no other info about this event anywhere, hell, I worried it was actually a timer to the end and I was missing it. Nope, it was a timer until the start, roughly a week after launch. Which made sense, give players a new content drop as they start to get high level, give everyone time to build up SOME level of base. We just know, “its coming Saturday”.

I was a bit busy Saturday, but wasn’t worried, it would be there. Until I looked into it and it… wasn’t there. The event lasted 2 hours.

No notice before, no plan to be there, just, 2 hours, and its over, sorry, No BB-8 for you!

What the fuck.

Fortunately, its rerun today (Sunday), but again, only 2 hours in the morning.

I had plans, but they were later in the day enough that I could get to at least part of the event.

And fortunately, the actual even was super simple. Poe Dameron had showed up with his X-Wing, on the platform that previously had the event banner. He was looking for BB units, maybe he is starting a basketball team or something.

For the event, basically the main Sandcrawler area, which is normally peaceful, has a bunch of Stormtroopers spawning and Jawas panicking. Getting BB-8 involves none of this. You basically just need to craft and bring Poe 10 BB Droids of any type. Crafting time is also greatly reduced, so if you have credits, you can grab a cheap BB off the Sandcrawler line, run it base, use the melee hit to speed it up, taking seconds to craft, then run it over to Poe.

The whole thing took me like, 5 minutes, but I also was sitting on 400 million credits so I could just start grabbing and running.

BB-8 is a Mythic Droid, the only one at the moment, and instead of giving a specific credit per second, it boosts all credit earnings by 5%. You also can’t upgrade BB-8’s quality, though previously the droid dex listed being able to upgrade it from Gold to Diamond to Rainbow. I can’t imagine what ungodly number of chips that would have required since I believe Legendary Rainbow upgrades are already 4000 chips.