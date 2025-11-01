I feel like there was SOMETHING I wanted to ramble about in this little opening bit but I can not for the life of me remember. Fairly busy week at work, but I don’t really like to discuss work here much.

Toys

Big boy Omega Supreme came in. He is big and pretty sweet. Bigger than I expected. I like it, which is good, because at this point I am basically spent on buying for a bit. Especially anything large.

Anyway, have some pics, I will try to motivate myself for a more thorough write up later.

Nothing else new, its been a deluge and now its basically nothing for a bit.

Gaming

I went back to American Truck Simulator for a bit. And a little bit of Euro Truck Sim 2. Aside from the kind of repetitious Halloween trips, I spent some time tooling around Montana and actually hiring a bunch of drivers and buying a bunch of trucks. Illinois is getting added soon and I am eager to give that one a go, since I live there.

Beatstar is officially done. I had weird hope it would live on because the season rolled over to this, year long test mode after the end time for a few hours. But alas, its dead and gone. There are some fan hacks to play on your own self run server but I think I am good letting it go. I didn’t quite finish all the Standard songs, I found 3 of the 6 “played but not complete” tracks I had. Out of 803 total. I came nowhere close to finishing the Deluxe tracks.

TV

This is why I hate not binge watching shows. I forget I was watching them. Ok, only one of these falls under this category. I forgot I had started (NCIS) Tony & Ziva, and NCIS: Origins.

So I caught up on both, Origins first. The show is pretty good, and I like the coziness of the early 90s setting. I like most of the actors, as well, though it doesn’t super feel like a “Gibbs Origin” story. I think maybe the problem there is that I am not like, a super fan of NCIS. My wife is more that, and occasionally she mentions when important people come up that existed later. This is primarily Franks, who is the team lead character in Origins, and a fairly regular returning character. From what I have looked up, only the department head really shows up later as a Grand Admiral or something. None of the supporting detectives were ever on NCIS.

It has shifted a bit in the last half of Season 1 from focusing on Gibbs and Franks, to giving the others each kind of a dedicated episode with some of their history. It will be interesting to see where Season 2 goes. I did some vague searching when starting the series, and if I remember right, if they get to Season 8, Tony will need to show up. And the farthest they can go is Season 11, because then they run into the main show NCIS, which started in 2003. Assuming they follow the standard “1 season is one year” pattern of TV. I don’t know when Abby or Kaitlin joined the team. Ducky got introduced this week, though I am not sure how regular he is going to be yet. The other main cast member of NCIS was McGee, and he was the newbie in the first episode.

And I claimed I wasn’t into NCIS lore…

Anyway, n the other end of the “Lore Timeline” is Tony & Ziva, which I am not sure even carried the NCIS branding. Its probably for the best if it doesn’t. Its a WILDLY different show than NCIS and NCIS: Origins. Its more like, a sort of spy thriller almost spoof than it is a procedural crime drama. Its also extremely serialized in its episodes, each building on one larger story, as is popular these days.

I like it, quite a lot. I would actually recommend it, even if its sometimes unrealistic moments. That said, my wife seems to be, kind of bored with it. I think she prefers the “Procedural Crime Drama” part more. I love the goofy characters and just character interaction as a whole.

Music

The last big release I care about this year came out with Sigrid’s 3rd album, There’s Always More That I Could Say. I couldn’t find it for Digital anywhere so I just ordered a CD. Its good. I already like it more than How To Let Go. It just came in earlier today so I have not had a chance to really give it a thorough go yet though.

I also did a lot more sorting and adding to my never ending giant Youtube playlist. I have been making huge progress on my “to listen to” list since I got all my various notes consolidated down. Not listened to it all, but its in a place where it can be shuffled and listened to.