I have been kind of wanting an excuse to go back to American Truck Simulator recently and they have a new little Halloween event going on, so it seemed like a good excuse. I think it ends November 15th. I meed to keep an eye out for the next sale on maps, because Illinois comes soon, and I need at least Wyoming and St Louis to make that work, since I have Colorado.

The event is running in both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. Rewards work in both games. I have run the missions in both games. You have to make special deliveries to a spooky map, Breckenridge. The mechanics are the same in both games, but the map has some very minor cosmetic differences. Some of the signs are different an in one spot there is a small bridge you cross, in ATS, the bridge has posts, which can catch your truck or trailer, the ETS2 map does not have these posts. There may be others, but those are what I noticed.

I doubt I find more. In my experience, the whole thing is way better in ATS. For one, my truck in Euro Truck Sim seems super super slow compared to my ATS truck. Its possible this is just that I have a better truck in ATS. You have to have your own truck, and I had to get an in game loan to buy one in ETS2. Meanwhile in ATS I have a decent tricked out and upgraded Peterbilt.

I also found that, despite being larger with the bull nose, the ATS truck handles the route much easier. The Euro trucks all feel like they easily jack knife and get caught on things.

Anyway.

You take the cargo mission, and have to head to a portal at a nearby rest area. You then get teleported to this special map. The route looks easy on the map, but the road is blocked so you have to detour through this very tight forest maze. The maze has a lot of twists and turns and dead ends and loops. Its also very very visually cluttered so you basically have to drive in first person view. There are two exits to the forest to the castle where your goods end up. One takes you up a winding narrow cliff and sort of around back, the other takes you through a neat dragon shaped cave and then through the little Pumpkin Village area.

Afterwards you can pick up another job to take cargo out to a destination on the main map.

In order to qualify for the rewards you have to deliver 3 and take 3. But you also have to make 15 deliveries. Maybe I am doing something wrong, but the text implies any 15 deliveries (6 should be your to and from trips). But it also seems like only deliveries to and from the castle count.

Which kind of sucks because navigating the Spooky Map is neat the first, 2-3 times, but it starts to get very tedious after much more than that. Its also very repetitive. It doesn’t help that the jobs I like doing the most are long haul big money jobs across many states.

Finishing these missions will get some Halloween tchotchke for your truck cab.

There is also a special horn unlock of a cackling witch if you go to the witch clearing that is just off the “backside path”. There isn’t any reward for driving every road on the special map, which is probably good because you can’t actually drive on the “real path” with the obstructions without using some camera hacks to get past the fallen trees.

I kind of wish the fallen trees would clear out maybe after you do your 3 in and 3 out. It would let you bypass the forest maze.