So, I mentioned at the end of my Aurora in Roblox post, I wanted to try some other, hopefully better maps. After skimming the list, I decided on this, Sonic the Hedgehog themed map. Also, I think they are called Obbys for some reason. Anyway, it looked better than a lot of the other options, and that is probably because its actually an official Sonic product, and not some clickbait nonsense like most of the other game modes seem to be.

The stage opens with a 3D version of the classic Sonic Zone 1, Green Hill Zone. You run around the map collecting coins and these little colored prisms. I believe the colored prisms effectively work to boost your speed and stamina, the more you collect uninterrupted. The coins you spend around the map. There are enemies but I actually never took any damage so I am not sure if you spew out coins like in regular Sonic games, but I imagine it would crash something if it did because I had thousands at one point.

Otherwise it plays like an open world 3D Sonic game. Which is extra amusing because until you unlock characters, you play as your little Roblox avatar. Speeding around, roll dashing, jump attacking enemies. Its kind of funny. The game also lets you unlock skins as you progress through the experience levels, which you earn super fast. Green Hill zone has basic Tails and Sonic.

The stage also had a few time trial races around the map. As sort of goals. There also seems to be some hidden secondary, collection goals.

What was more surprising, after enough experience levels, you unlock another stage. I believe there are 5 total stages, but the wiki I found online lists a different stage 4, which was City Escape when I played. Its mostly worth mentioning because this stage has a looped grind rail that is some trolley tracks, and by jumping on the rail and just, letting it go, you can AFK all of the basic level grind of this stage, very quickly.

Anyway, as you progress you unlock basic skins of popular Sonic characters. When using these skins, the game feels even more like a real Sonic game, though they all play exactly the same (like Sonic, ie, no Tails flight or Knuckles wall climb).

There are maybe half a dozen you get just by completing the stages. And some others by collecting special items in stages. There are also a whole slew of special costume versions the game will try to entice you to buy. Like I randomly got offered “Racing Suit Sonic and Knuckles” for like 6 Robux as a special deal. Despite that 6 Robux is nothing, literally, I passed, because frankly, I prefer the regular naked versions.

There also seemed to be some sort of season pass system, but I didn’t look too closely at it.

I made it essentially through stage 4, but I will probably go back to at least finish the basic stages game play.