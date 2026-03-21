I didn’t feel like I had anything to write about this week, but I kind of do, not that anyone really cares either way.

Music

I was killing time the other day while my daughter was at an appointment and went in the Salvation Army store nearby. I got a bit lucky I think because there was a bin on the floor that seemed to be “Things to go out” near the media. There was a lot of decent looking CDs in there, and I almost picked up more but opted for just one from the bin and one from the wall.

They had a stack of Heart CDs in the bin, I decided to just simplify things and got the “Greatest Hits” album. Then from the existing stock I got this Danity Kane CD. The main thing I remeber of this group is I enjoyed their One Shot song a while back, so I decided to give the whole album a go.

TV

The penultimate episode of The Amazing Digital Circus dropped yesterday. Only like 3 months now until the end. What a weird and slightly annoying release schedule.

Anyway, it was decent, some questions answered, exciting ending. I am not going into it too much because I am debating on just doing a whole blog post of rambling speculation and thoughts. I already wrote out most of it in discord discussions.

Video Games

I mentioned last time I started Transformers Earth Wars and also mentioned I was not sure how long it would last. I am already losing interest. I am like, Base level 7, and I am kind of at that “wall moment” in these sort of games where everything takes excessive resources and time and in general, whats the point? Just endless grind of upgrades to what, exactly?

It actually doesn’t help in my disappointing Combiner moment. I unlocked the Combiner thing. Fun fun, I already have several combiner members and 4/5 Parts to Abominus. Except they only count if they are 3* or better, and there is no way to boost that. So I have 1/5 parts for Abominus, and like, 1 other Combiner part (Brawl maybe).

Laaaaaame.

It all is not helped by being late to the game, basically, anyone here is established in everything.

In non mobile game activities, I started on Star Trek Prodigy Supernova. Its fun so far, a bit repetitious but not terribly so. I feel like its going to be fairly short like the Transformers Earthspark game. This also not surprising because it’s made by the same studio (Tessera Studios). I am not sure it’s quite the same core game though, Earthspark had a free camera and this game does not. This Star Trek game is also intended to be played as a 2 player coop game as well. And lastly, unfortunately, it’s not longer available to buy, at least on Steam, which was why I bought it a while back, because it was on discount just before being discontinued.

I hate that, I don’t know why or how digital games can be “discontinued”.