Boy, this new Star Wars mode in Fortnite has the WORST name. Its simply “The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party”, which suggests its just a place to go watch a movie clip. Especially since they have had watch party events before that were mostly just “watch this movie clip”.

This thing is so much more, its basically a little event based RPG world set in Navarro.

I am not going to discuss the movie clip, its probably just part of a cold open action bit, its fun, I am… not sure it really made me excited for this movie. It feels really weird they are making this movie at all, what happened to the Rey movie? Or maybe Solo 2, that set up for a sequel.

Anyway, the game. You get stuck with 12 other random players (or a party I suppose if you bring friends). You are all on a sort of tour trip to Navarro but The Mandalorian breaks into the sales pitch and is all “The Empire is coming, stop them.” Fortunately for the planet this was apparently a tourist trip for guns for hire. After fighting some Stormtroopers you gain access to the city and get recruited by IG-11.

After that, you are free to do little quests and gain levels and get better gear. There is a PVP arena if you are into that as well.

One mission involves helping little Baby Grogu, who takes you out to meet the Mandalorian himself to get a special rifle. Which is funny because during the intro, he said he was “off planet” and that was why he needed your help.

Liar.

Every five minutes or so there is another wave of Imperials attacking, with varying difficulties. In between these there is a random bounty target that shows up that you can race to defeat before other players.

I am not sure if this mode has an “endgame” moment but it’s pretty enjoyable. The city is busy and detailed and feels like a real Star Wars city. It’s fun to just run around in it and do the little tasks. The leveling is fairly brisk as well, so it’s not demanding and endlessly climbing grind like say, Droid Factory.