I think I have gotten worse about it more recently, but despite that I will admit that I am hopelessly addicted to the internet and computer use, I feel like I generally do not “Doomscroll”.

Doomscrolling kind of feels like it has connotations of negativity. Like you are scrolling looking for negative. Or just scrolling like you would gawk at a car wreck. Its admittedly hard to not get caught up in it these days. There is so so much bull shit these days.

On the other hand, I try to put purpose to my online activity. Even with social media. I frequently browse social media, but also, its focused. Like I go to Bluesky, and run over my follow list and maybe Discover, but usually I check my list of the dozen or so people I don’t want to miss, and that is mostly it.

I also don’t really get caught up in “gossip tier” “news”. Even for stupid shit like making fun of or pointing out hypocrisy of some MAGA bull shit or something. Like, these people are doing actual heinous shit, I don’t need to give a shit about so and so dude wearing a dress in high school. Who cares, the dude is helping murder school kids in Iran, thats the focus, the gossip is a stupid distraction.

Something that has recently helped me doom scroll less is getting perma banned on Reddit. I have a whole post I never posted from the end of January about it, I should just post it and back date it. The short is, anything even remotely “violent” gets a suspension, 3 strikes its permanent. Its stupid. They also got rid of /r/all, which is also stupid. Its like they got tired of everyone pointing out the atrocities in the world and they threw up blinders to make discussion harder to see and find.

I replaced Reddit with Lemmy but its a lot slower. Its also kind of full of the annoying type of progressive who put perfect ahead of progress so no one can get anywhere. Unlike MAGA nazis, leftists are not a mono culture, its both a strength and a weakness.

Anyway, Doomscrolling….

I just, feel like my scrolling is just more productive. Browsing for projects I will never get to and reading dumb random trivia articles. Pilling books and movies and video games on the endless to-do list. Trying to find positive instead of doom.