I’m not sure what makes for a “good choice” for a Fortnite music collaboration, but I can say Laufey feels like a very different choice for sure. Like Metallica, sure, Lady Gaga, ok, sure, she’s got that crazy style and all going, Karol G, uh… sure, Gorillaz, absolutely, Sabrina Carpenter, she looks a little confused as to what she is doing but ok, and now, currently, we have Laufey.

It’s not any sort of knock on Laufey, I actually really like this and her bouncy jazzy music is pretty good, but it’s also, kind of funny that she has skins and can run around shooting people in Battle Royal. She just kind of doesn’t quite fit the aesthetic of everything outside the music games of Fortnite.

FWIW, I liked her stuff enough to buy the store skin with the little pile of Vbucks I had, in addition to the Music Pass skins.

Like, most artists that get added to Fortnite Festival (the Music stuff), Laufey got an additional special map just featuring her. Like most of these artists maps, it’s just a sort of “run along a path obstacle course” while music plays. There is usually some interactivity, but off the top of my head, The Kid Laroi, is the only one with like, actual Fortnite style combat, because it had a big dog boss at the end that everyone would fight together.

The following songs are played during the event.

Lover Girl

Too Little, Too Late

Madwoman

Laufey doesn’t have a boss on her map, though she is very large compared to your character and could certainly be a game boss for that. It would have been kind of funny if the final zone was you trying to defeat her.

The map itself is pretty neat, it’s very dreamy and has a nice poshy jazy sort of look to it. It doesn’t really feel like it follows the music too closely or anything, but these maps don’t always do that.

Anyway, if it doesn’t get taken down for music, here is a video of the whole thing.