Its an exciting week, as people keep mentioning, in the US, it was April 15th, which is known to all, far and wide as… my wedding anniversary. It was a big one, 20 years. We… didn’t really do anything, for a variety of reasons, mostly just, she doesn’t do well going out to eat or to events. So we just ate breakfast for supper and then watched some Orphan Black.

We did end up going out for lunch earlier today. What’s a few days late?

TV

We are very close to finshing up Orphan Black. My daughter wants to watch Fubar next so that will probably be next, but I want to circle back to Orphan Black Echos. I also want to get to Daredevil Reborn S2. I don’t mind waiting for more to be available though on that.

For Orphan Black, I am really enjoying it, its good, but man, its starting to get a bit plot repetitive and I will be kind of glad it wraps up. Secret organizations controlled by Secreter Organizations controlled by Secretest Organizations. Its Secret Orgs all the way down. Meanwhile, I care more about Donnie and Alison’s shenanigans than I do all of the dyad/neolution/clone nonsense. Plus Helena has not been in hardly any episodes lately, and she is always so awesome. The goofy dippy Kristen kind of makes up for it though. I think my point is, Sarah, despite being the “main character”, is the most boring of all the clones.

High Potential wrapped up for the season. It feels like it comes and goes so fast. For other regular shows NCIS Origins and Rookie both have a few episodes left for the season.

Video Games

I have definitely been kind of, lurching around looking for something to play. I do dailies in Heartopia, but thats getting dull and feeling pointless. I had vague thoughts of going back to Infinity Nikki that never came to fruition. I downloaded GTA V again, intending to play with trying some mods, but I have yet to launch it.

Even on mobile I am in a weird funk space. I am not really enjoying Transformers Earth Wars, but I keep hitting it up. Same for Pokemon Go, which is just, dull. Meow Tower updated and good god they fucked it up. It seems to seriously penalize mistakes now. Plus, now instead of 12 cans per stage, its 8 cans, but chances are you lose 2 from burning stars since its more difficult. Then there are some on the board to collect, but they are easy to lose.

Its effectively half as many cans per level now. The game was already a slog. I like doing the puzzles, but the purpose is unlocking the extra stuff to some extent. I had the main tower done, and just the memories left. I was like a third of the way through the second and third memories of the cats. I had I think, 17 left, each with a 16 and 25 piece memory left. That’s a need of (16+25)*17 or 697 memory pieces needed. I only ever bought the 35 can things that give 3 pieces, because its “more efficient” by one can. So I needed like 8,132 cans total. I think it maths out to like 6 months of daily play as it is.

Now its like twice that. Its too much. I feel like its entirely to drive micro-transaction sales, which I get, but the micro-transactions in this thing are macro-transaction in size. Its one of the worst values I have seen, and I have seen a lot of micro-transactions. Anyway, I just uninstalled it in frustration.

I need to just go back to proper games again. Instead of drifting between FOMO rackets.

I did finish a regular game. Star Trek Prodigy Supernova. I already discussed it at length.

Music

Record Store Day was this morning. I didn’t go. There wasn’t anything I super wanted, I am too broke to drop a bunch of money on stuff I “kind of sort of want” and I didn’t feel like getting up early. I do ha e a new record, coming, sometime.

Tomora dropped their first album yesterday. Its amazing. Tomora is a collaboration between Aurora and Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers. Its not their first collab, Aurora did some stuff with The Chemical Brothers, but this is their first as a, I dunno, a band? He is doing DJ stuff and Aurora does some vocals and mostly just dances in the live shows I have watched online.

Anyway, its way different than Aurora’s usual, and very heavily rave/trance/house style music. I don’t actually have the vinyl yet, but I ordered it months ago, so it’ll get here. Distribution and shipping is all broken.

There was also recently new Aurora as well. She apparently did a track for World of Warcraft, called A Place to Call Home. It was on Bandcamp, and its a single, I picked it up. I find it super amusing that CHVRCHES also had a “home” related single track with I Love My Home from that Yo Gabba Gabba thing.

Tech Projects

Something something trigger warning AI talk. Because while I am increasingly anti AI, its still an ok took for tech and coding. A comment I have made a few times. The best part of AI is that I never gave

To visit the hell site that is Stack Overflow again.

Its also not always great. I tried to get it to build some things, one it did a miserable job at. I have, for a while, tried to catalog all of my games into one place. Usually just an Excel spreadsheet. Where I get stuck, is the actual cataloging. I have a shit ton of Steam Games, and a large number of GOG games. Typing all that shit is tedious. So I tried to get Claude to build me a scraper for both sites. Neither worked. Despite public profiles. I tried several attempts and methods including “Just pull the page and sift it through Beautiful Soup. I will probably revisit this some.

I also tried to get it to build some basic TWINE game daily loops using Sugarcube. TWINE is a system used for browser based, story driven, choose your own adventure-ish text games. At least the ones I have played, often include a daily loop. Wake up, go do narrative stuff, come home, sleep, loop. I could probably build this, after the TWINE tutorials I have dome and watched, but I was hoping to save time.

Instead AI literally told me, “I can’t find the documentation to do this so I will just build something new from scratch.

Like, ok, but that is not what I asked for.

In less AI made projects, but AI assisted, I used Claude to assist with setting up a Hugo blog. I’m.not sharing it, its a secret or something. It was an interesting and fun exercise and I may even look into using it more. Essentially, I set up a blog, for free. I did buy a domain name for it, but its hosted for free, on Cloudflare, it exists in the ether, I guess, I don’t quite understand where it exists at. But essentially, I make a post, in markdown, it can have images and everything, then do a git commit to push it to Github, which triggers a worker on Cloudflare, that publishes it all out… somewhere.

The aether.

Its kind of interesting and neat and was a fun project. I also built a little shell script to make publishing easier, it prompts for a title, date, tags, hero image then opens Pico with a post skeleton that I can paste into from Joplin. I do still have to drag and drop the images to the blog folder. I am not sure there is an easy, pure CLI way to make that work, the images may be coming from all sorts of places.