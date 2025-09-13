Posted inCoding

Fix a MYSQL Update Issue

No Comments

I don’t have a lot to say here, but it’s worth saying, because all of the solutions I found online, did not work, but I found the issue, or at least my issue, and it was what I suspected.

I kept getting issues with updates on my Linux PC, specifically related to MYSQL/Maria 8.0. Probably other versions as well. All of the solutions I found online were basically just, “apt-remove, apt-purge, apt-clean, reinstall”. Which id not work.

The full error is something like this.

dpkg: error processing package mysql-server-8.0 (--configure):
 installed mysql-server-8.0 package post-installation script subprocess returned error exit status 1
No apport report written because the error message indicates its a followup error from a previous failure.
                                                                                                          dpkg: dependency problems prevent configuration of mysql-server:
 mysql-server depends on mysql-server-8.0; however:
  Package mysql-server-8.0 is not configured yet.

dpkg: error processing package mysql-server (--configure):
 dependency problems - leaving unconfigured
Errors were encountered while processing:
 mysql-server-8.0
 mysql-server
E: Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code (1)

What I suspected, and turns out was the case, was my Docker version of MYSQL was fucking with the local version, because the docker version was using the default port of 3606. I updated my docker-compose file, so the Docker SQL instance would instead use a different port, and my local SQL update problem just… went away. The other port didn’t even matter (I just chose 3906).

Anyway, hopefully this helps someone out in the future.

