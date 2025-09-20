Day to day life has not been exciting this week. No special events or activities. I did do a lot of progress on my bookmarks sorting project. I think I have mentioned it before but I am.slowly sorting all the thousands of bookmarks I ha e in Firefox into a sort of Digital Garden link library of Markdown files.

I did have a dentist appointment. I don’t know why people hate the dentist, I find it pretty relaxing honestly.

Gaming

Infinity Nikki

I went back to Infinity Nikki. It’s become a bit of an on and off again game, though with a lot fo the recent additions, it’s more off than on. It’s becoming one of those “Zillion different currency” games that I hate.

But they added Player Housing. And I am a sucker for player housing, especially when its very sandbox style. But before getting to the housing, I had to get my bearings again. I had just finished up the Soapy Piecies area main quest, there are some things to go back to there still though. Instead I headed to Florawish to start one of the quests, hoping to make better sense of the menues after I got things going. Like I said, the interface and game is becoming very cluttered with “WTF do I even do next” nonsense.

It turns out, I picked up the current main quest. It felt like it kind of breezed by, but then I realized, this probably has been dolled out step by step over the past few weeks. Because I was starting late, It was just, all already there. A quick spoilered run down, a performing troupe has arrived in Florawish, but there is something not quite right about things. It turns out the Troupe leader has a sort of, cursed magic suitcase, and the performers are trapped inside as puppets. But it takes a darker turn, because well, they all dead, died like 15 or so years ago in a fire, the troupe leader was the only survivor, and he was desperately trying to cling to keeping his family alive (not a real family, like a Fast and the Furious Family type Family). You defeat the darkness and then there is one last performance before they are all freed. I guess. Its all very tragic, which is actually a really common trend in this game about a fashion model magician and her snarky talking cat friend.

There was a fun bit where you get to control a little doggo following a scent, which so involved stopping to roll around adorably with other doggos.

Anyway, player housing…

As I headed off to find the player housing, I got distracted, again, doing a series of side quests involving playing a piano in a new rhythm based mini game. Its no secret I love rhythm games, I have played them a lot. This one… is not great… it could be but its… not great.

The notes make this odd out of place ticky noise when you hit them.

The music is too quiet.

The note patterns are just… not there, and it all feels very random.

The keys don’t seem to be customizable, and its dfjk, which basically means you have to use two hands, which I HATE.

This is all very contrasting to say, Beatstar, which I have been hitting very heavily and Beastar is excellent in almost every way at being a Rhythm game.

There wasn’t really a story here, so I moved on to doing the player housing…

After I got caught up in another side quest hunting down someone who had mailed a book to an NPC. Which was mostly just a “Go talk to person X, then talk to person Y, then talk to person Z.”

So, at some point, I will eventually get to player housing.

Beatstar

Speaking of Beatstar, I finished one goal and reached the max level of 29. I have also started to get a bit systematic about going through the tracks. I am.done with everything that starts with a number or A. So yeah, it just means going alphabetically.

I also completed the monthly pass and bonus cosmetics unlock thingy, both of which are free now. It will reset again (presumably) at the start of October, which is the last month.

I have vague hope that it will just keep existing without the online components.

Fortnite

My crew subscription ends tomorrow, but I have unlocked the Megazord and finished the 200 level pass, which is the last thing I cared about.

I have not actually played at all in BR. Just a few Death Run obstacle courses and idling in LEGO. I need to figure out a new way to run the second account for Bot matches. After converting that

PC to Ubuntu, I lost the ability to run Fortnite. I may be able to use the mobile app.

Overwatch

I am still mostly playing this exclusively, because I hate hate myself I guess.

Toys

I am still anticipating the drop for the only pre order I really want to keep for sure with Omega Supreme at BBTS. My ML Jubilee pre order came in early but I cancelled it because I decided I didn’t really need it. I am fine with the Jubilee I have. Omega Supreme is expensive but I really want it because I like the design a lot.

I also picked up these not-LEGO sets at Five Below. A little cat tower and an old timey gramophone. I try to do these smaller LEGO sets without the instructions, just the photos on the box but I had to break them out for both because the photos don’t include the backside at all. I do this with LEGO sets too. I got a third set as well but I have not assembled it yet.