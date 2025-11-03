So I wrote a post a while back about my sharing workflow from Fresh RSS. Basically, as I read stories in my RSS Reader, I tag anything I find interesting. Then, sometime.on Friday or Saturday, I run a script that pulls all those stories, asks if I want to add commentary, and adds them to a queue that sits in a basic text file. Another script runs on a Cron job every hour and pulls pulls links and posts them to my Mastodon and Bluesky accounts. It also creates an archive file of everything posted. It also dumps an HTML version of that link list that I have been posting at the bottom of my Weekly Wrap up posts.

I used Claud.ai to create these scrips. Refining them over time.

But what if it could do more?

Enter the Auto-Sharing Micro-Blog

So I took the basic cross posting script, fed it back in and asked Claud to build a full microblog front end for it. It still uses the same text files as a back end, but now, I can directly post using the front end web page.

This complicates the RSS Reader sharing and the digest posts a bit.

So I went back and iterated more. I asked for a simple RSS feed fetcher page to be added. I can add feeds, it fetched recent entries, I can add commentary and add it to the queue, directly. It has a bit of an added bonus in that I can do this anytime, instead of waiting until the end of the week.

Another bonus, because this is running on my home server now instead of my laptop, It works all the time, and not just while my laptop is on.

Anyway, I could ramble on, but I think would be easier to just list out the features, some more exciting than others.

Microblog style web GUI

User Account with access restrictions, so it could be public

Accepts RSS feeds and allows direct sharing

Sharing can be Instant, Queued, Local only

Allows sharing of links, text, or images

Images show up in line in the timeline.

Queue and history are stored in basic text files

Custom links near header

Customizable Blog Name

Add a button to generate a weekly digest (It’s there but seems buggy)

Features to add

Ability to delete Posts

An option to have some RSS feeds automatically post