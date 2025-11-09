I wasn’t going to bother posting a wrap up this week, not a lot going on really. No new music, no new toy stuff, I already wrote twice about my microblog code project (That’s two links there)

In boring life news, I went and finally set up an annual check up with a new doctor. My old one retired, I kept putting it off. Unlike everyone else in my house, I don’t have any sort of critical or chronic conditions that really require a doctor (that I know of). I can buy my Omeprazole OTC.

In sad news, we had to put our oldest cat to sleep today. I’ve already mentioned more detail on that in other places, but it’s for the best, she has been getting more and more miserable in age and suddenly became acutely worse these past few days. The vet said they could possibly do more, but it likely would not make much difference. We kind of expected that may be the case when we brought her in.

This pic is a bit older but it’s probably my favorite photo. My wife and kids used to joke that she was my “girlfriend” because she loved me the most of anyone. She was the best kitty.

Other than that, it’s pretty much a short one this week.

Gaming

Hey look, removing Overwatch had helped me actually play other games. American Truck Simulator is my 5th most played game on steam. Counting actual games, Share X for screen shots is artificially up there, as is something called EVGA Precision X1, I am not sure what that is, I didn’t think my EVGA software was tied to Steam. Honestly, Star Trek Online probably should not count either, I don’t think a lot of that is “real time” because it has a launcher. Since I am on the subject, the others are Team Fortress 2 at #1, Hogwarts Legacy at #2, The Mountain at #3, somehow, then ATS.

Aside from American Truck Simulator, I started and finished Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. Which I have been meaning to get to, for a while, because I rather like Smurfs. I also could play it with the controller and Steam Link. And my wife likes Smurfs. And my daughter played a bit (she was terrible) because she likes Smurfs. Who doesn’t like Smurfs.

I also, finished the game. I didn’t 100% it, I may go back and try to, but I am not sure I want to bother. Anyway, it started out kind of, way easy, but gets pretty tricky later in the game. It’s deceptive a bit like that. It’s a 3D adventure sort of game, like Mario 64, that sort of game. There are a series of levels where you have to rescue other Smurfs from this evil plant thing that Gargamel has unleashed. The levels also have a bunch of plant stuff you have to purify and clean up. Eventually there are power ups and actual enemies, no real bosses though. The camera is awful using the Steam Link controller, the dumb touchpad thing does NOT work well for camera controls like a stick does. I played the game maybe, 50-50 on the Steam Link and on my PC itself (with my Logitech Dual Shock clone controller). Much better on the Logitech.