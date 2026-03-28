I had an amusing moment with Amazon. And it happened again earlier today. I was ordering my Omeprazole, and it says it will come tomorrow. OR, for $3 more, it will come tomorrow.

I had a previous order already coming, but it seems the shipping times were not related because I made another order today and it presented the same options.

As for the other orders. The dryer randomly stopped working. Its been making a funny clicking noise for a while on the selector dial, and I have replaced it previously, so I ordered a new dial, its a cheap easy fix. Except it didn’t fix it. So after further investigating, the thermal fuse doesn’t register on the multimeter, so I went to get one at Lowes, because I misread the app and thought they carried it.

They do not.

So I ordered one, it will come tomorrow, hopefully. Its even cheaper and easier to replace than the knob. The drum spins manually so I don’t think the motor seized up or anything. If the fuse does not fix it, its probably time for a new Dryer, which sucks.

Music

Nothing new, but mostly some hype this week. For those not following along, Tom Rowlands from The Chemical Brothers and Aurora have paired up to create Tomora. This isn’t the first pairing, Aurora did Eve of Destruction with The Chemical Brothers, as well as some others maybe, I think. I am also pretty sure one or both worked with the launch of Vier Live back during COVID. The launch set of shows was called “SOMEWHERE ELSE”, which is also the name of the latest Tomora single, and before and after the concert streams, they had this funky funky looping commercial thing that matches very closely to the Tomora aesthetic.

Anyway, Tomora’s album doesn’t release until April I think, but they did their first live show, which some have posted online, and oh man, its fucking great. Its very much more the hard and fast techno of Eve of Destruction than Aurora’s usual stuff. Though What Happened to the Heart was starting to lean into that a bit. The show actually did include a remix of WHttH’s Starvation, and Eve of Destruction.

I can’t wait.

ALSO, Chvrches, who have been working on CVH5, which I beleive comes out later this year, they did a special live show, the first in several years now, and did one of the new songs, Con Man. Its pretty good, it will be nice to hear it again with a bit more polish, but it definitely reminded me of a lot of the vibe from Screen Violence, mixed a bit with Lauren Mayberry’s solo track Sorry, Etc. If the album is going this direction, its going to be good.

They also did Nightmares from Screen Violence, live, for the first time. Here, have a video from AvKv.

Side note, if you like CHVERCHES, AvKv makes the best videos and photos and seems to be at almost every show. I am pretty sure I met them and did not realize it when I saw Lauren in Urbana. I believe The Mayberries dude was also there and the admin of the CHV Discord. I did not realize who these people were until later. I was just there for the show but we were basically there all day standing up front.

Toys

In what is now, tradition, because it keeps happening, my BBTS POL expired and had to be shipped, and the one item I was waiting to add to it, came in stock, the day my box got delivered.

Fortunately I am patient. I also have cancelled almost all my pre orders for money reasons, so the only thing in my Pile of Loot was Whatever Legacy Return of the Primes CHUG Quickstrike.

I have a special love of Quickstrike. Back in the mid 90s, when I started driving and working, I regularly went out on Fridays with my HS buddy and would buy VHS tapes, CDs, and toys. I had a few older toys, and a fair amount of Star Wars Micro Machines and toys, but at some point, I decided to give this Beast Wars thing a try. So I bought, Beast Wars Quickstrike. And now I have a giant Transformers collection, and a giant collection of other toys.

As I like to say, he was not the first, but I consider him the “start” of actually collecting this nonsense.

Shipping a lone figure seemed a little annoying, so I also tossed in Jada Street Fighter II DeeJay. DeeJay was a favorite character of mine in SF2, and between Jada and my old SOTA figures, I have most of the Street Fighter 2 Turbo line up. I just need a Zangeif and an E. Honda now. Anyway, I was always disappointed that SOTA never did DeeJay, or at least, not that I ever found.

During my above mentioned pursuit of fixing the clothes dryer, I made a fruitless trip to Lowes to look for a thermal fuse. Since I was on the other side of town, I ran i to Ross. I was hoping to find G2 Prime, but instead found Leader Sandstorm. Nostalgia memberberries, and being was less than the original price, pushed me to pick him up.

I am a bit iffy on this Sandstorm. Paying $20 instead of $50+ helps A LOT. But I really really like Thrilling 30 Sandstorm, a lot. Getting him together for that pic reminds me of that more. Plus, I beleive the Thrilling 30 one was a Voyager. When Vogagers were like $25. Look at how much bigger he is than this modern “Leader Class.”

I also decided to get a Swapticon pack they had with Optimus Primal and Gator Megatron. The Swapticons are basically a subline that you only really one set of to experience. They are little goofy block Transformers, that “Transform” by merging head to head with a little twist together gimmick. The pack had the two mentioned, plus Apeling, Skullcruncher, and Skorponok. They pretty much just twist together and apart. The Swap part of Swapticon is because you can mix and match heads and butts. Well, its also vehicle fronts and backs.