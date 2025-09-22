I’ve posted a few simple AI created scripts here in the past few months. Generally these are simple automation tools. Convert X format to Y format. Post some links to social media. Not every project is a winner though and I’ve found that in many cases, the more complex things get, or the more obscure, the quicker it falls apart. Maybe it’s just me, maybe I’m not asking for the right output int he correct way.

I wanted to run through some of the failed experiments in “Vibe Coding” I’ve had. Mostly done using Claude, which is generally one of the better LLMs for coding.

LinkedIn Queens

I love the Linked in Queens game, and I suspect that it may have a different name elsewhere, but I tried to get it to build me a version I can self host and just play as I want, instead of playing daily.

It created a game where you had to place queens on a chess board, just, not the game I wanted, where you have one in each column and row in each color patch, like the Linked in game.

I should probably add that it doesn’t actually place the Queens when you click the board either.

Overwatch Stats Plug In for WordPress

I tried to make a WordPress plug in that would show my Overwatch stats like, most played hero in the sidebar of my blog. It also, sort of worked, but didn’t give me the data I wanted at all.

It was also ugly as hell looking. It doesn’t load the player icon, which I could fix, but it also only shows Comp score, and I don’t play Comp, basically ever. I am not sure I’ve even played any Comp since Overwatch 2 so I’m not sure where it’s even getting those numbers from. 89 hours on Mercy? 67 hours on Rein?

NMAP/Network Scanner with Web Widget

I have a sort of, combination set up I used to run, it would run a Python script, and update a database appropriately with any discovered devices and a web page widget that would display connected devices and match them to friendly names (ie Josh’s Phone), etc etc.

I wanted to see if I could get it to do a simpler similar set up. All running in Flask so it was just one script. The result were awful, and didn’t work. I don’t even have a screen shot for it.

Image Water-marker

Something I’ve wanted to build for a while, basically, a simple system that will let me open an image, add another image over it with transparency (a watermark) and save the output.

I have not been able to get this one working, but it is one of the earlier things I tried to get AI to build.

Joplin Plug Ins

I can only assume it has no idea how to make Joplin plug ins, I’ve tried two different ones and it filed at both. One was a way to let me publish directly to WordPress from Joplin. Log in, create a post, upload any images, etc etc.

The other was an RSS Monitor, that would monitor any RSS feed I fed it and create notes, automatically, anytime a feed item came in. On a side note, I have gotten this working in a work around fashion using Joplin hot folders and a Python script that monitors RSS Scripts.

Neither plug in compiled or worked at all though.

WordPress Quick Post App

Another thing I’ve been wanting to try to build is a quick post app for WordPress. The WordPress App is clunky and has too many steps and menus. What I’d like is a simpler interface. Specifically, some pre built post types I might use while on the go. Like one for posting simple image posts, it has some pre populated tags and categories, and maybe throws the date in the title automatically. So i can open it, select “Image Post”, add a title, drop in an image, post.

This one actually did, sort of work. And might work with some effort. Despite asking for a mobile app, it gave me a web app. The web app, actually worked, as needed. Then I asked it to tell me how to package the web app up, and this, didn’t work so well.

I even have the post it made still here as a draft, though it had originally been published, it’s a hidden draft now.

This one was built using Firebase.studio, which I thought was supposed to be for making apps, but apparently not so much. I may give it another go at some point though.