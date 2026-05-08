I wrote some thoughts on Blokees and model kits already in my Blokees Megatron review, so I will just like that and cut to the chase a bit.

Blokees Shockwave is the second figure kit I have picked up from this line. I like figure kits, but the size makes them a bit less appealing since they don’t match with mainline toys at all. Plus, I am not a huge fan of the stylization choices of some of the designs.

Shockwave, probably due to his form being Cybertronian, always tends to just look like Shockwave. Plus, I just like Shockwave as a character. He may actually be my favorite Decepticon character. Like movie Megatron, I also don’t really care about his alt mode. The ray gun is kind of goofy and I am not super into the modern “spider tank” concept.

Megatron is the only other Blokees I have, so I pretty much have to compare them. Though there is not much to compare, Shockwave is superior to Megatron in, basically every way. It helps that he has more colors than gray and gold, so his design pops way better. He is also so much better articulated. Especially in the legs, where his knees bend way more than Megs. No waist though, Megatron has a waist.

His accessories are pretty light, one alternative hand option, and the display stand plus blast effects. I don’t know how many blast effect options there are, but Shockwave and Megatron have different effects, which is nice.

Its possible the battery in my Megatron is dying, but the light up gimmick works much better in Shockwave as well.

I like Shockwave much more than Megatron and I am kind of tempted to also pick up Soundwave, who appears to be a wave mate kit.