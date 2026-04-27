Get ready for a month of daily posts! Seriously, I have already written all most some of them.

I came across this random Bluesky Skeet that was reposted by someone I follow. All of the topics seemed pretty doable and maybe interesting. Also, depending on how you slice it, I am technically on the bleeding front edge of Millennial. I certainly sympathize a lot more with Millennials I think, though I also don’t really subscribe to the while Boomer Gen X Gen Y, Gen Z nonsense.

I was also at the moment in a very weird funk of really kind of wanting to write/blog, but not wanting to write about anything I usually write about. So when I came across this, I decided to give it a go and did up like 7 of the topics, no sweat.

Its also all very messy and random and free flow personal thoughts and experiences in nature. Very very “old school blogging” in nature, and its been a kind of nice sort of writing detox.

Anyway, hope its enjoyable. Also, FWIW, I normally schedule posts at 6P, but I will be doing these at a different time in case this writing detox encourages me to actually post “regularly scheduled content” as well.