Welcome to Day 3, the topic today is of course Sailor Moon Fansites . Or maybe its “Unprecedented times.” I think there is probably a meme for this somewhere.

Oh wait, here it is.

Aside from the “before 40” bit. Because technically I am like, right on the edge of Millennial and Gen X. Also this meme is a few years old so its probably missing some shit.

I am not real sure where this one is going to go, but there is a good chance I really get going here. Something something US Pol. If you aren’t a dumbass MAGA moron, you are probably all aware of anything that will be bitched about here and if you are a dumbass MAGA moron, you aren’t going to care anyway, because that’s like the whole deal, lacking fucking empathy.

Today’s post is the “least fun” of all of these.

Maybe I could try to keep on the meme’s suggested topics a bit. I don’t really remeber much about Y2K, there is a whole day’s prompt for it, I already wrote it, its one of the shorter ones.

I think 9/11 is a decent place to start. I mean, a lot of the baseline for all the stupid horrible shit happening today today started with Reagan, but I feel like it really solidified with 9/11. I can definitely tell you exactly how my 9/11 went. I had Fluid Mechanics lab that morning I woke up essentially like normal, and everyone was watching the news on the TV while it was happening. I ended up being like 5 minutes late for class. The TA who ran the lab told me that if I was going to be late, I shouldn’t bother showing up. I have no idea if he knew what was happening in New York that may have caused him to be angry.

I do know that before 9/11, the TA graded labs like a picky asshole and basically gave everyone Cs at best. After 9/11, after he was a rude prick, I got As on every lab after. I have this vague theory that he learned later what was happening, and why I was late, and felt bad.

Anyway, in the aftermath, basically, all of of the Middle Eastern students seemed to disappear over the semester. I remeber like my first day meeting one on my floor, I don’t remeber his name. But he was a cool dude, he wanted help to figure out which way East was, so he could pray. The dorm tower was this kind of funny 3 way building with funny angles.

I helped him out. I thought it was cool that he was doing this “funny praying to the East” thing I had never experienced before. This was what college was about. Meeting new, different people, and getting exposure to their culture.

Then he was gone. They all were. Probably driven out by hate I never saw and have never experienced. I never hated that guy, I will admit that like basically everyone, I did get a vit caught up in.the hate wave towards the actual citizens in the Middle East as time went on. The idea of retaliation was fairly common. The US had never really been attacked like this before, not on this scale. Pearl Harbor is a thing, but Hawaii wasn’t even a state at the time. Plus that was war. This was a bunch of cowards attacking civilians.

Yes, I am fully aware of the hypocrisy there with US policy in a lot of places. World politics is complex shit.

But the point is, 9/11 lead to a lot of hate, even among those who do not normally hate. It also lead to rights eroding things like The Patriot Act.

It also showed how much hate can drive policy. It laid out a playbook for the current Christo Fascist and Techno fascist assholes tearing everything down. It said very loudly “if you can get people to hate something, you can push any policy you want.

Nazi shit.

And here we are, an entire administration of grifters, destroying every potential road block to their scam ass bull shit as fast as they can. Gotta make more money, gotta get rid of all these profit killing regulations, designed to protect people. All it took was convincing the large portion of the US that is stupid as fuck that Racism against people us cool so long as they are brown, and homophobia is a-ok so long as its against trans people.

Yeah, the Democrats are shit, but that is not an excuse to support these grifter fascist assholes ever. Oh wait no, the “actual fascists” are the ones asking people to be polite to marginalize groups. Totally not the assholes literally trying to delete any mention of DEI because “Diversity Bad”. Not the groups deleting even “non trans” science because it uses the word gender somewhere.

Its not really a surprised Conservatives hate education so much. Stupid people don’t question lies nearly as much. They also don’t go off to those evil “lefty producing” colleges where kids get exposed to people who want to figure out which was is East so they can pray. Because exposure to other cultures just encourages empathy and giving a shit about others.

But anyway…

Its worth mentioning all that because its also lead to these recessions. Hell we are almost in a depression at this point. But hey, the funny money rich people casino known as the stock market us great right? The grifters just keep pump and dumping it all up, ripping all us regular people off. Enjoy your $90 grocery bill that used to be $50, enjoy your $5+/gallon gas.

Just go into more debt people, because they figured out how to make money off debt too.

The most annoying part of how shit everything is isn’t even the price of things. I am not even sure its the racism and hate, though those are definitely factors.

Its the endless endless fucking drum of bull shit. Its not just wondering “what horrible shit will happen this week?”

Its not “what horrible shit will happen today?”

Its like, “what horrible shit will happen this hour?”

Its this looming “what the fuck, nothing fucking matters.” It drives a wedge into every mood. It becomes a constant exhausting stress. It just fucking sucks.

And people are like “just stop looking at the news”. Just ignore it. No. Fuck that. Not looking at the hate and death doesn’t make it stop, it doesn’t make it less wrong. It still exists, looming, always there.