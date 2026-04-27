Its Day 6! Also PS, I am still pre writing these out. Just, in the groove, pounding silly nonsense while the muse is here. Today’s topic is MS Paint. The simple drawing program included with Windows. A program I used to use to make labels for VHS tapes in. Among other things. Eventually I ended up with a copy of Photoshop, and after that just moved to Affinity Photo.

But growing up Paint was surprisingly entertaining. I am sure others are familiar with things like, drawing random lines the filling them in, and drawing random.circles, then filling them, or… drawing randon lines AND circles, then filling them in. Even making graphics for your Sailor Moon Fansite on Geocities.

You could also zoom in and make pixel are with one by one pixels, copied right from your Nintendo Powers!

It wasn’t a very robust editing tool, but it was what we had, and it was free. There were tricks you could do to make it work. Like getting real tight with the lasso to merge images, because MSPaint has no laters or proper transparency.

Or type words out in fancy letters in Word, then print screen it, then paste it, then carefully extract and merge the text in.

I colored a lot of my art with a mouse and paint back when I still drew. I would scan it, sometimes in a black and white method, so all the edges were solid. Clean it up a but, make sure the loops were sealed, then use the color fill tool.

I also still have all these sweet tape covers I made back in the day for my Mix Tapes.

Lots of good memories from good old MS Paint.