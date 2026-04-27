Day two of this month long writing challenge, how long shall I last?!

Actually, this one could maybe be short. Because its “Digital Pets.”. I was never really into Digital Pets, I guess? I had a Digimon Digivice, but I don’t think I ever had a real Tamagotchi.

On the other hand, I was into Pokemon. Like, a lot. In yesterday’s “90s websites” post, I mentioned The Chaos Xone. My other website baby at the time was The Geocities Sailor Moon Fanpage Center.

I mean, The Geocities Pokemon Center. Like, I liked Pokemon enough that I created my second website about it. With user submitted fan fics and fan art too.

I mean, Pokemon are not digital pets in the sense of little plastic tchotchke, but they are digital, and pets.

Also, it occurs to me, that nothing says these topics have to be 90s related. I am not sure why I got that idea. In fact tomorrow’s topic is very much not 90s based and its probably going to be a downer (hint, its maybe about Sailor Moon Fansites, maaaaaybe. WINK WINK)

But even beyond the 90s, I didn’t really do Digital Pets. But I have continued to do Pokemon. I actually may do a lengthy Pokemon post for the 30th anniversary later this year, even though the US 30th is in like, 2 years or something.

Are Pokemon even pets? I dunno, there are no rules. Well, there are but I didn’t read them all the way and the first one said to be sloppy and messy about whatever art you make for this month long project. Also its my blog, I can do what I want, and I will make any excuse to avoid writing reviews apparently.

Where was I?

Actually, shifting off of Pokemon, and back to Digimon a bit, not so much with the little portable version, I had a brief stint playing Digimon World on Playstation. And good god I hate that game. No matter what I did, or how I tried, my base Digimon would end up Digivolving into the poop looking poop Digimon that went around eating its own poop.

I guess there is a good reason I didn’t so digital pets, because I am just super bad at taking care of them.