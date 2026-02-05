I’ve picked up yet another “Cozy Game”, because this is apparently my nee favorite game genre. Palia, Infinity Nikki, Animal Crossing Pocket, probably a few others I have forgotten. Funny enough, despite several attempts, I can’t get into the big name game of this genre, Stardew Valley. I think I kind of just, dislike 2D cozy games. I want my relaxing experience to look pretty, not fake old school.

I should add here, I had an issue at first where the game was unplayable because my character would absolutely NOT stop running forward. I looked into the issue, it seems the game doesn’t like… nicer keyboards? I swapped out my EVGA Z15 for this random amazon bootleg I had laying around from a second hand store and it worked fine. But I’m not really into the idea of using that keyboard for everything else. The keys were actually squeaking when I pressed them. Another solution I came across, there is a gear icon on the pre game screen that lets you apply some kind of “fix patch” which fixed the issue. I had to run it several times because it didn’t seem to take. This may not even be an issue anymore, but I have no idea why this fix wasn’t just in the main game files.

Anyway, the game play loop is like most of these types of games, gather materials through your standard issue hobbies, cooking, gardening, bug catching, animal things, etc etc. Do the hobbies, sell the stuff, buy better stuff for hobbies, or things to decorate your home with. There are also social elements and events.

Fishing Cooking Why would you name a character in your cutesy game Bailey J????

What I have found appealing is that this particular game takes place in a fluffy chibi anime styled world. Its kind of a contrast from the last cozy game I was playing, where everything was high fashion and bubblegum layers over a fucked up world of oppression and depression.

Anyway, so far I am still kind of in the exploration phase of the game so there is plenty to do. I have not yet encountered any real story, but I am enjoying playing around with things and working on my house. I’ve recently actually taken the effort to play with the custom build tools, to customize the colors of my home, and expand it out to consume more of my growing lot.

Its a free to play game, which so far has been very generous. I have yet to feel the need to spend money, though I did buy $1 worth of in-game currency to get the one time.”first purchase” bonus scooter item. I am enjoying the game enough I will probably get the current season pass as well, its affordable at $5, and gives a bunch of fun penguin themed items.

Also recently, I got access to pets. This game really came at me with “You can adopt a cat, here, choose a cat,” like I don’t have a whole ass house over here to fill with cats. I only get one? I picked a little orange one that was really trying to go with me despite being tagged as “antisocial”.

It did immediately offer me a dog as well, which I also hated choosing, but the Shibu Inu won out. But also now that I have the dog it keeps running up to me wanting things at my home and pooped on the floor and its kind high maintenance and can I just trade for another cat?

The cat meanwhile, I walk in and its laying on the floor looking like it died until I woke it up and half the time I can’t even find it, but its meowing somewhere.