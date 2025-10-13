Fortnite is so hit and miss with its special music events, which is extremely annoying because when they are good, they are really good, when they are bad, they are, really really bad. Daft Punk, thankfully, lands into the good.

Unlike some of the previous music experiences, this is a sort of lobby area, with a few branch off spaces and activities. The core map starts off similar to the older style, where you travel along a sort of, on rails experience, while music plays to the visuals. Its very very on rails, your character pretty much just, flies along in a straight line.

Its rather visually and audibly stunning though. Even if this had been the entire experience, I would have been fine with that.

After crashing onto a planet, you enter a brief first person view where you collect one of the Daft Punk helmets and enter a giant pyramid club.

This is where the main event sort of happens, it serves as a hub for the other experiences. I should mentioned, I didn’t realize this event was going on until I noticed that there were quests. One for just doing the event, another for doing a task in each of the 5 rooms. Its not clear what these 5 rooms are exactly.

The main room

Enter the Club Daft Punk side room, back and left from start

Create a mix in the room directly ahead and upstairs from start

Score a ridiculously low amount in the robot game back and to the right from start.

Do tasks in the LEGO space which is in the lower tunnel between the Arcade and Club

Those all make sense if you are in the space, the building isn’t that complicated. The overall design reminds me of the FNCS map they roll out occasionally.

Also, in addition to the places listed above, you can experience the intro again by passing through a neat cave opposite from the LEGO entry.

There is also a large concert space with an endless Daft Punk concert going on if you just want to chill and listen to some amazing mixes of some of the duo’s popular tracks.

One last thing on the main space, there are also some pixilated hearts hidden around. Its not clear what these do. Some are in the sub worlds. I think I collected maybe ten or so. They don’t seem to give experience or anything, there is no related task or quest.

Club Daft Punk

This space is… basically just, another smaller Daft Punk show. I don’t think it ever really changes music or anything. There were a couple of hearts in there but otherwise there does not seem to be anything to do here.

Remix Space

This one is also kind of dull. Its a series of platforms, floating in space (you can’t fall). There are these dome areas where you can layer out various Daft Punk parts similar to the Jam Tracks to make your own mix. It also adds related visuals, like the Technologic robot shows if you pick those vocals.

It might be fun if others were there participating, each dome has two mix consoles, but no one else was around. There were other players running around other areas.

LEGO Area

After powering up the space ship, you can go around collecting various mini LEGO sets to place on stands while some mini figures dance. Its neat, it feels like its a but better take on the Remix concept, though its less flexible.

Robot Arcade

Probably my favorite of the modes. You play a sort of retro game inspired hoard survival game with up to 3 other people. Each wave unleashes more a d more robots. Robots come in two colors and your gun has two mores, matching these colors.

There is also an area bomb attack that spawns sometimes that you can collect and use.

Whats also fun is the music plays with whatever color you are firing. The “vocals” track plays in the blue, and the rhythm plays on the red. Its a neat effect. I had some other players but they all dropped at

Like wave 2. I made it to wave 10 or 11. The flier robots are the biggest pain in this mode.

Its honestly, a LOT of fun. The visuals and music combo all work really well together.