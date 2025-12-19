In classic fashion, I’ve done my 1 month subscription to Fortnite Crew. That is, it ends on the 27th,, and I’ll maybe resubscribe in January sometime for another month. Generally speaking, this works out to a crazy good value. I’d already unlocked the previous pass items for The Simpsons and the weird Fortnite themed Music pass. So I instantly unlock all of that, and everything rolls over the next day, and I get a month to unlock the next batch, which I’ve mostly done.

I thought it might be fun to run through what’s going on this round. Its also a bit of emphasis on just how good the Crew membership is if you are playing Fortnite, especially if you subscribe for a month and cancel for a few. Everything here, plus the stuff I am not going to mention from last season (4 similar BPs) for like $12. This will be an image heavy post.

So let’s get the easy one out of the way, the new LEGO pass is Ninjago themed. I actually kind of like a lot of the furniture options, but I don’t super play LEGO. I’ve tried a few times but it just gets as bit dull after a while. That said, I did recently start building a little village in a creative sandbox map, and so maybe that will change. Anyway, it also includes one skin, for Fire Master Kai. He’s just kind of a generic ninja dude,, and he doesn’t have any back bling or weapons, gave him TMNT Leonardo’s swords.

Honestly, I have cooler looking Ninja options. There were some other Ninjago people in the shop to go with him.

Another fairly quick one to knock out here is the OG pass. The OG pass is remixed versions of old skins from previous seasons, the game mode is also themed around this. These passes are smaller than the regular pass. Kind of annoying, they also locked all the alternate styles until like January 9th. So no chance to get them within my 1 month. These include a variation of Lynx, a semi reoccurring character and pretty nice skin.

There is LT. Winter, a sort of, military Santa clause. It’s a nice looking skin that might be fun to use around the holidays but probably not much for regular use.

Lastly is Wonder Onesie, which is notable because it has a large variety of customization options available. You can pick various colors on the outfit and which spray you want to use as the pattern on the pajamas.

The Crew sub itself also includes a bonus, which this month is this random sword woman Carletta. It’s a nice looking skin, but not really my style for the type of game Fortnite is. A lot of the crew skins kind of fall into this category for me, off the top of my head, I think the only one I’ve really used regularly is this cyborg dragon dude from a while back.

Also unlocked is the Music Pass, which honestly I could give or take this month. It includes someone named Lisa, whom I have no idea who that is. In general, I find the music passes to be very hit or miss for this reason. A couple of passes ago they had The Gorillaz, which was pretty cool, and this is another, nice looking skin, but I’m not really bit on using these super glamorous looking skins, so I doubt I use Lisa here much.

Now for the meat of it all, the main classic Battle Pass. There have been a few changes to how it works this season, though for the sake of length, I am going to hold off on all that. There actually are a couple of non pass skins here as well, but they are all Kill Bill related, and I wanted to lump them together.

First off, the first page has The Bride from Kill Bill. Presumably this crossover exists because of the release of Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair, there have not really been any other huge elements to this crossover yet. No points of interest or anything. You can get a Hanzo Katana weapon in game, it collects via little portals like the way Lightsabers work, but more or less plays like the other katana weapons in the past with a dash and special combos.

She has an alternate style of her brown jacket casual look as well. The likeness is honestly pretty good for all of the Kill Bill stuff, while keeping the Fortnite style.

Honorable mention to Yuki Yubari, a bonus skin that players received for participating in last Chapter’s end event. Actually all you had to do was log in that weekend, not even participate. There was also a sort of mini event with her fighting The Bride. I missed that even, I had no idea it was happening, I did watch it on YouTube afterwards. She is Gogo Yubari’s sister, though she only appears in Fortnite, never in the film.



Speaking of Gogo, she also got released, in the shop shortly after the Chapter launch. Or in my case, I got it for free with my ticket to see the movie through a Fandango promotion. It cost me less for the ticket and skin, for a movie I was going to watch anyway, than it would just for the skin in the shop. So I am not complaining. I did spring for the 300 vbucks to get her weapon skins at a discount.

For non crossovers Cat Holloway is definitely feeling like the most popular skin this pass. The whole pass has a sort of Hollywood theme, though only the two collab skins. In lore she is kind of an action movie lady I think. She has a flashy dress style as well though I don’t really care much for it. I do really like this base style, and its recolor from the bonus style pages which gives her darker hair and a blue jeans sort of outfit.

Next up we have this chick Carina. It seems like she is supposed to be a sort of stunt camera woman with the camera pickaxe and her skateboard themed accessories (emote and back bling). I want to like this skin but kind of don’t. I can’t really place quite why, something feels really off about it, and as dumb as it sounds, I think its the arm cast.

She has this camcorder pick axe. Which isn’t super notable other than there are two different camcorder pickaxes this pass, which is weird and a bit notable.

Actually there are two camcorder wielding skateboarders in the pass, which is also a little amusing, because the second collab skin is Marty McFly from Back to the Future. Which is also almost more random than The Bride. I suspect there will actually be some vague plot elements related to BTTF after the holiday event ends, later in the season.

The DeLorean has been around in Rocket League for a while and is apparently coming as a car skin in Fortnite soon. There is also a driveable DeLorean on the map that functions as a sort of, Legendary Chest if you hit 88 mph. A little cut scene happens and then a chest appears on the car which drops rare gold tier gear.

Marty is decent but the face feels a little off at most angles.

Back to original Fortnite skins, we have this lion dude Kingston. Fortnite has tons of anthropomorphic animal skins. This Lion dude feels quite a bit more detailed than most of them though. Its a pretty nice skin, but I don’t really use furry skins.

The next few are pretty low on my care list. This dude Carter Wu is sort of a Gen Z Bruce Lee character. I find him to be a little dull, more so than the Carina skin.

Then there is Miles Cross, who also feels a bit boring. He looks like a more detailed Default skin. And for some reason he has a War Machine turret strapped to his back. I’m actually surprised they went with that, they usually avoid having skins (more often pick axe skins) that look like in game weapons. It helps avoid visual indicators of what gear opponents may have.

Lastly, we got a lore skin. The Dark Voyager, and presumably, villain of the season. He comes from The Last Reality I believe, which is a group that has been trying to destroy other realities, or something. The Lore has been a mess for a while, I don’t know. He reminds me of a Metal Gear Solid villain for some reason. Also he just sort of looks like an evil astronaut.

Last notable thing I wanted to mention in this pass is the inclusion of the Nike Air Mag kicks. I think this is only the second pair of pass Kicks. Kicks were added I think a year ago, and are the subject of a lot of ire. They are just what they look like, shoes. Most are in the shop and cost like $10 too much for what they are. They often don’t look great either.



These are of course, the ones Marty wore in BTTF2. This is the first pair of kicks I have owned and it pretty much just seals the idea that most skins look better with their default, built in shoes. Granted, these are also a bit large and goofy. They do look ok on Marty.

I want to throw in one last honorable mention for my current favorite skin from this season, Pingwin. Its a shop skin, I skipped the pickaxe and back blink bundle, the skin alone was surprisingly cheap, like 800 vbucks. I expected more like 1200 or 1500. I just super love pinguins and the color are nice. I mentioned not really using furry skins back when commenting on Kingston but technically pinguins have feathers not fur.