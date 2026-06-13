Oh look, slacka lackin again. It’s not even been that boring, just kind of uneventful. I’ve also had this vague annoaynce at the idea of AI slurping up all my dumb blog posts and using that data to make more dumb blog posts for others. Maybe I should stop trying to fix my typos to screw with it.

Oh geeze, it’s been 3 weeks, I thought it was just two.

I’ve got a new temporary work thing going on which should liven things up on the work front. Basically, i get to cover another office once every week or two, which means driving out of town. I like traveling personally, but maybe it’ll get old fast. We’ll see.

A few weeks ago I went to a local baseball game with my dad. The city has a new minor league team this year and we went to the first game. It was enjoyable, though man Baseball is a long game. He had a bit of a drive so we left early. The team was up like 5-2. When I checked the next day… they had lost, like 10-5. Bummer. The play by play didn’t seem super exciting though for what we missed. It seemed to be a lot of walk in runs.

One last general note, on #Mayllennial, I got burned out. Which is really ironic because the final day’s topic, which I did not write about, was “Burnout”.

Movies and TV

I went and watch The Amazing digital Circus, the Last Act in theaters, opening night. I should probably just, do a post about TADC at some point. Good show, I found the ending to be satisfying enough. Oh man it seems ot be devisive among some fans online though. The common thread seems to be… people had an expectation, or expectations, and their personal canon or whatever wasn’t met. I don’t know a better way to phrase it. This is the type of show that attracts a certain type of fan (not all fans mind you) that can get a bit overly obsessive about certain things.

Anyway, the fish said not to spoil things, so I’m not going to go into any details, I enjoyed it, the pacing could have been better, it really probably needed at least one pass on the script just to smooth thinngs out, not to change anything, but to make it flow a bit better.

For TV, we started watching SWAT. The show, with Shemar Moore. I went in not expecting to enjoy this show, which is a little funny because I also like the movie SWAT. I think I expected this to fall into the same bucket as FBI. I pretty much hate FBI. The characters are all very unlikable.

SWAT though, it’s something else. Its just so, weirdly over the top, it knows what its doing and its not trying to hide it. It feels a lot like the movie. It also, and bear with me, feels like watching an anime series about a SWAT team. Every character is so weirdly cartoonish. Tan and Luca, with their swept back hair look like anime characters IRL. But even the action, which is well presented, is always crazy over the top. Like they don’t wait, they just start shooting the instant there is a threat. They bust in, they never screw up. When they leave the parking lot for a casual encounter, they spin the wheels and screech off, and skid in on the way in.

It feels like, and basically is, pure, 100% Copaganda.

BUT, its also like, weirdly fucking progressive, even though its aggressively Copaganda. They are constantly randomly aticking in talking points about how dumb [Insert Right Extremist group] are, and get super angry when someone slights a minority group. Its all so very hammy. There is, at least in Season 1, a whole sub plot about trying to push better relations between cops.and community by trying to be more than just violent thugs.

Its also a pretty fast paced action packed show. The end of one episode, Hondo was all “We need to dig into this guy and get him.” And the boss was like “That’s the FBI’s job now, we don’t do investigations, we just hit targets.”. Something like that. “we just hit targets.” And that’s the show. Get fed a lead, then cut to big truck and Dodge Chargers racing through the streets and doors busting open.

My wife already finished it but I’m like, halfway through Season 2. It’s kind of a TV “issue” we have a bit, because she stays up later than I do doing eBay and shit, so she will go through an entire series in like a week, while I sleep and maybe get through a long series in 3 months.

This also lead to a side quest of watching the older SWAT movie. It’s not an amazing movie, but it’s one of my “this is a dumb guilty pleasure” movies.

Toys

Somewhere in that 3 week block I went out to Ross and got a cheap Metalhawk, who has been showing up at Ross. I’ve been flip flopping a bit on this figure and even had it sitting in my Amazon cart when I got it at Ross, not a wish list to be forgotten, a cart, to be “buy soon”. I think Metalhawk is cool, I’m not totally sold on this particular design, i wish he looked like the skinny IDW version from whatever that comic run was called where Metalhawk and Bumblebee and Starscream were all sort of, co leading Cybertron to peace.

I have two previous Metalhawk toys, one is the tiny Prime Master pretender shell and the other is the old Botcon one repainted from Thunderwing. Also modeled after the Pretender shell. That one is is goofy AF, with his human face.

Anyway, they don’t really go together, but Metalhawk still feels like he sort of matches Jhiaxus with their Cybertronian jet to bulked out robot dudes vibes.

Video Games

I’ve basically just been playing the dumb Fortnite Droid Tycoon game. It’s stupidly addictive. There’s been quite a few new things introduced including Beskar tier droids. But more exciting is the Super Rebirth’, which is a complete reset with bonuses. I made it to regular Rebirth 20 then decided to Super Rebirth. The game suddenly feels pretty fresh again. I actually get to care about a lot of the mechanics I had abandoned. My old base was maxed out with the top tier Rainbow Droids, R7, Opti-Strike, and Mono Walkers, plus a few Beskar here and there. The whole thing was just, running Beskar Missions and collecting credits hoping to complete more of the Droid Dex, which was only missing Epic and Legendary Beskar Droids.

But I’ve “started over”, and one nice benefit is, it doesn’t reset the Droid Dex, so I don’t have to worry about “I need to keep this whatever droid so I can turn it Diamond for the Dex entry.” I can just dump anything not needed for Rebirthing.

There was an event today, and probably tomorrow. It was a bit different than previous ones, and music themed. It’s also very group oriented. Everyone collects parts matching different droid types to build a stage, then the DJ Droid randomly picks a mix, Beskar, Rainbow, Gold, Diamond, then all of the drops on the belt are that type for like a minute.

Solo players are bitching because gathering things is slow alone. Sorry not sorry. It’s like every 5 minutes with a group. On the other hand, it means competition on the belt picks. I only PVP to defend other players, but I actually just murdered some other player at the belt. They were not helping gather for the stage at all, but would come out and snatch up all the best blueprints. When they showed up at the line, as usual, I just blew them away and told them why in chat, though who knows if they saw it. I didn’t get anyone else, they were helping, you help build fine, have fun trying to snag blueprints.

It had rewards, I got them all, it was a bit tedious by the end. Do 10 parties for the DJ Droid (a worker), do 8 more to get some sort of music aura for your droids, then 5 more for an Equalizer base skin. The skin is so obnoxious, I love it.

I also played a brief bit of Sonic Frontiers. Man, what a weird game. I need to get more of it done to get it down. It’s not quite what I expected, it’s sort of an open world Sonic Game, but there is just, so much going on.