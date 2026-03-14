Nothing special or exciting going this week, just the usual hobby nonsense.

Video Games

I have been looking for a more entertaining mobile game lately, the key being, it needs to be something I will actually play. I have a bad habit of “This looks meat” installing things, then not really ever playing them. The Meo Tower Nonogram game is getting a little old, I have effectively “completed” it, by unlocking every cat, now its just, doing puzzles. Granted, the point of a Nonogram game is to, do Nonograms, not, but fake shit with fake cans of tuna for fake cats.

I sort of went back to Animal Crossing Pocket Camp but it just feels very meh. I wish I could customize zones besides the camp. Oh wait, I can do the bus and tower but both are kind of boring. I have Heartopia, but its more enjoyable on the PC. And of course, Pokemon Go, now with Hat Dittos!.

I have gone back to Balatro again a bit. That one is easy to get burned out on because its all just RNG on cards and jokers and blinds and shit. It does not feel like it needs any real skill, just, all luck, which often never rolls up.

So I went and started Transformers Earth Wars. Its one of those, collect shit and build a base games. It reminds me a lot of that Age of Empires mobile game I used to play on Windows Mobile, before Windows Mobile died. Actually, I think the AoE game just closed down.

I am not sure on this game. I like the idea, but unless I am missing something, you get no real control over your units in battle. Which sucks because, at least for the story missions, there are cannon types that basically MUST be priority killed. Specifically these laser cannon things which just melt your units while they waste time destroying little gathering depots.

We will see how long it lasts.

For future gaming, the Fortnite season is about to roll over, so I may go back to that a bit. I also have been kind of feeling like giving Valheim another go. I mostly enjoyed Valheim, except it had a lot of iffy mechanics here and there. From what I have seen, I think they toned some of that down, or added difficulty sliders so you can adjust it if you want.

Also, I didn’t do anything exciting for it but the 20 year Rez Date of my first Second Life avatar was this week, which is kind of crazy, because I still jump in there from time to time.

Toys

I stopped into Ross then other day, no decent Transformers stuff, aside from this Matrix prop I was really tempted by but decided to pass on. I did fill in a gap in my 6″ GI Joes though, because they had Cobra Commander for cheap. I just sort of, never ended up with a Cobra Commander, I think I missed him in the release waves, and never ended up getting the special black and gold one and then distribution on the line in general is kind of shitty.

His joints are so stuff though, he will need to be boiled like a NECA so he doesn’t break just by looking at him like a NECA figure.

TV

Well, Star Trek Starfleet Academy is over for the season, which sucks because its enjoyable. My other current ongoing shows are all back I think though. High Potential, The Rookie and NCIS: Origins to be specific. I am going to end up backed up on them a bit though because my wife is going out of town for a week or two, and we watch TV together generally. At least these shows.

The filler has been Orphan Black, which is pretty good. They are starting to feel a little rediculous with the layers and layers of secret plot points though. Plus I kind of hate how it feels like sometimes they just sort of dump a plot randomly (Vic). Tatiana Maslany is pretty great playing all these characters.

I did end up with a funny conversation, I was turning on the TV and my wife asks “are we watching Orphan Black” and I said “Nope, season finale episodes for Star Trek.” Then Tatiana Maslany was on Star Trek as Caleb Mir’s mother so I had to admit, “Ok, I guess I lied, its Orphan Black after all.