Part of the point of these dumb little entries is to be a bit motivating to you know, actually at least pretend to give a shit about things. But Jesus fuck its hard these days. I mean, have you seen the state of, just everything. Ten days into 2026 and the fucking gestapo thugs are murdering people in the streets.

Its really hard to give a shit about stupid video games and toys and music when the whole fucking world is going to shit as the biggest fucking assholes propped up by the biggest fucking idiots run rip shod over society.

Around a year ago, I posted this meme alone in a post.

It still stands today as a general vibe. Théoden has always secretly been my favorite LotR character, though sometimes I will say its Faramir.

Anyway, distraction time, lets pretends to give a shit about distracting frivolities.

Video Games

After finishing up The Knight Witch, I rolled into another, Metroidvania-ish game called Itorah. I say its Metroidvania-ish, because it has some vague MV elements, but there really isn’t a ton of backtracking. You can, but its often not required. Its more, an action platformer with a central hub zone for its stages. It was fun, much less gruelingly difficult like The Knight Witch. Some of the levels felt long but it only took like 7 hours to finish so, they were not that long.

Toys

I had some credit on my Amazon card and I used it to order most of the remaining Star Wars Black Series Skeleton Crew characters. I already had Wim from Ross, and I’ve added Fern, Neel, and Jod Na. I may look into KB soon, but she is a bit more pricey still for some reason. Everyone else was sub $10. I’ll probably look into SM-33 too, but he is newer and a deluxe so still like $25+.

The figures are nice, they look very good all together, though I think the heights are off. I am pretty sure Fern is supposed to be taller than Wim. Something that kind of surprised me, they all have different backpacks. For some reason I assumed they would just reuse the same backpack accessory.

Music

I have gotten all my recent CD pickups ripped. I also took a second look at the reject/garage sale stack and found an interesting one I took back.

That’s Patric Stewart there! How did I miss that? Also, Arnie Roth is listed on this album, I actually saw him once doing the Final Fantasy Distant Worlds concert. I think I just, god distracted and missed this one, even though it kind of hits a lot of good “keep it” boxes.

TV and Movies

Tron Ares dropped on Disney+ this week. I had intended to go see this int he theater but was too busy for that at the time. Plus I just, don’t really go to the theaters. Anyway, the movie seemed to get mixed reviews, mostly with praise for the soundtrack. It also doesn’t really reference Legacy at all, for some dumb reason. Plus, people just sort of, hate Jared Leto, justifiably. Me, I actually, rather really liked it. Its not like, super deep, but I enjoyed the story. I pretty much went in totally blind to the plot aside from “Tron stuff comes to the real world.”

One real weird thing. I could have SWORN there was a well known actress, whose name I cant remember, that was supposed to be in this. Maybe not WELL known, but like, someone people would recognize, and I could swear I saw some comments previously that she shows up surprisingly late int he film. But there was no one. I’m probably thinking of a different movie or something.

Two shows we’ve been watching also came back. High Potential came back from a break, with a continuation of its two part art theft plot episode. The Rookie came back for Season 8, which seems kind of wild, it doesn’t feel like there have been 8 seasons of Rookie at all. It also started with this kind of ridiculous plot about taking out some international arms dealer in Prague. They seem to like doing super over the top Season openings or endings though. Also, it featured yet another cameo from the canceled Rookie Feds. It really feels like the writers had ideas for Feds they really wanted to use, but Feds bombed. I never watched Rookie Feds, because the lead actress was… kind of super obnoxious and annoying. I’m pretty sure she is why the show failed, because she is the only one character who hasn’t had a cameo after that’s how ended. I”m sure in the right show she is a fine actress, but. not for this type of show.